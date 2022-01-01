Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho wants Ronaldo reunion at Roma

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Mourinho wants Ronaldo reunion (Sun)

2022-02-15T23:50:00.000Z

Roma are a candidate to land the forward if he leaves Man Utd

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo after previously coaching him at Real Madrid, claims the Sun.

Ronaldo is said to be concerned with Manchester United's form and willing to end his career elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also interested in his services.

German clubs join Broja chase

2022-02-15T23:00:00.000Z

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have joined the chase for Chelsea youngster Armando Broja, writes the Sun.

Broja has spent the 2021-22 season on-loan at Southampton, scoring six Premier League goals.