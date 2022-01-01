Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong set for Barcelona contract adjustment

Arsenal eye Juventus duo
Arsenal are planning to splash close to €110m to sign Juventus duo Fabio Miretti and Dusan Vlahovic in the January window according to Calciomercatoweb.
Arteta considers Vlahovic as a good backup signing for Gabriel Jesus. The 22-year-old forward has scored 11 Serie A goals in 22 matches.
Agents scrambling to sign record-breaking Arsenal youngster
Ethan Nwaneri made the headlines when he became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League in Arsenal's win at Brentford.
The Mirror are reporting that a number of agents are fighting to sign the 15-year-old while Nigeria are hoping he will choose to represent them rather than England at international level.
No progress in contract talks between Juventus and Danilo
As well as Cuadrado, Danilo's Juventus contract is also set to expire at the end of the season. The Italian giants were working to extend his deal in Turin but that might not be the case anymore.
Corriere di Torino (via Calciomercato) have claimed that negotiations have somewhat stalled with no steps being made towards a renewal.
Joao Gomes 'very close' to Real Madrid move
Joao Gomes has become one of the players being most heavily linked with a move to Europe. The 21-year-old has made quite the impression in his home country and could be the latest Brazilian to join Real Madrid.
Martin Liberman has claimed that Los Blancos are 'very close' to beating the rest of the interested clubs to his signature. He added that Carlo Ancelotti's side would be willing to pay up to €30m for the youngster.
Inter considering Cuadrado free transfer
Juan Cuadrado will be a free agent next summer, if he doesn't extend his contract at Juventus. A number of teams are likely to be sniffing around the Colombian if that is the case.
Among those teams could be Juve's Serie A rivals Inter who, as per a report by Tuttomercatoweb, are weighing up a move for the 34-year-old.
De Jong set for Barcelona contract adjustment (Marca)
Frenkie de Jong's future was up in the air during the summer amid links to Manchester United and Chelsea, among others. However, he was always keen to stay at Barcelona and that is exactly what happened.
Much was made of the size of his contract at Camp Nou and, to ensure he can stay in Catalonia, a re-adjustment of his deal is on the cards, as per Marca. Laporta confirmed to Què t'hi jugues that there is an agreement in place.