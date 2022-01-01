Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open talks with Inter for Barella

Chelsea unlikely to match Dumfries price tag
Chelsea are not willing to match the €50 million price tag set by Inter for Denzel Dumfries, according to Corriere dello Sport.
They are likely to look at other options if Inter stick to their valuation.
Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic
Tottenham ready to sell Lo Celso to Villarreal
Tottenham are weighing up Villarreal's offer for Giovaqni Lo Celso on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent for €15m (£12.5m), as reported by Marca.
The player is open to moving to La Ceramica as he knows that Unai Emeryconts on him. However, Fiorentina and Napoli are also closely monitoring the situation.
Renato Sanches ready for medical tests ahead of PSG move
Renato Sanches is on the verge of joining PSG, as earlier confirmed by GOAL. He is now ready to have his medicals in Paris.
Renato Sanches to PSG, here we go! Full agreement reached for €15m fee after deal at final stages yesterday night. Medical tests scheduled for Renato in Paris 🚨🔴🔵 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
Personal terms agreed long time ago - so Luís Campos signs the player he wanted since day 1. pic.twitter.com/EgQbsV8zap
OGC Nice complete Viti and Schmeichel deals
OGC Nice have completed Mattia Viti and Kasper Schmeichel deals. Club statement confirms agreement now signed with Empoli for Viti, €12m fee plus €3m add-ons. 🚨🔴⚫️ #Nice— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
Schmeichel signs the contract today as deal has been agreed days ago with Leicester, it’s sealed.
Dortmund enquire Barcelona about Depay
Borussia Dortmund are looking to replace Sebastian Haller, who is suffering from testicular cancer, and have knocked on the doors of Barcelona enquiring about Memphis Depay, according to Sport.
However, it is a bit complicated as Barcelona want Є20 million as a transfer fee while the German outfit can only afford a loan move.
Barca lower De Jong price to facilitate move
Barcelona want around €80m for Frenkie de Jong having previously agreed a slightly higher €85m deal with #MUFC. #CFC are now in direct talks. De Jong has been consistent that he wants to stay but refused to take a pay cut. He is more open to Stamford Bridge than Old Trafford.— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 3, 2022
Bournemouth in talks to sign Neto from Barcelona
Bournemouth are interested to get on board Neto from Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.
The goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegn and will be happy to move to the Premier League to get more minutes under his belt.
Atalanta set to sign Ademola Lookman
Atalanta are now set to sign Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, agreement reached for fee around €15m. Player in Italy in order to undergo medicals and then sign the contract. 🚨🔵 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
Final steps to be completed in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/kPxeX7DhtR
West Ham move for Maxwel Cornet
David Moyes wants to desperately add steel to his midfield and has asked West ham to submit a bid for Maxwel Cornet, according to Guardian.
The first preference was Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic but he is unlikely to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.
Man Utd set for final push to sign De Jong
Manchester United are set to meet with Barcelona soon to complete the signing of Frenkie de Jong, according to the print edition of the Catalan media outlet Sport.
Erik ten Hag trusts the midfielder and is believed to have spoken with the player as well to convince him to move to Old Trafford.
Sanches set to move to PSG
PSG have agreed to sign Renato Sanches on a permanent transfer from Lille, GOAL can confirm.
Read the full story here.
Ex-GB Olympic coach Hege Riise joins Norway
Hege Riise has been appointed as the new manager of the Norway women's national team, as reported by fotball.
The 53-year-old will have Monica Knudsen, Ingvild Stensland and Jon Knudsen in her coaching team.
Chelsea could open talks to sign Barella
Thomas Tuchel’s side is interested in Nicolo Barella and could open talks with Inter for a possible signing, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.
Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in the services of the Italian midfielder.
Antony pushing for Man Utd move
Ajax winger is keen to complete his transfer to Manchester United as soon as possible, as reported by GiveMeSport.
Ajax values the player at around £70 million and United need to match the price to land the player.
Roma close to land Wijnaldum on loan
Gini Wijnaldum is finally set to sign with AS Roma! Agreement reached as green light just arrived from Paris Saint-Germain on loan move. Time for documents, here we go soon 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022
PSG are prepared to close on Renato Sanches after Wijnaldum departure. pic.twitter.com/U04IxnUBCa
Chelsea keen on Walker-Peters (Guardian)
Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Guardian.
Walker-Peters is capable of playing as wing-back on either side, so would suit Thomas Tuchel's system perfectly. It is believed that an offer between £35 million and £40 million could be enough to get Chelsea their man.
Raspadori requests transfer
Juventus and Napoli target Giacomo Raspadori has asked current club Sassuolo to sell him this summer.
As reported by Sky Sports Italia, the Italy international does not see a future in green and black, and this could spark a two-way tussle for his signature.
Arsenal starlet Patino to head out on loan
Arsenal youth reporter Jeorge Bird has reported that highly-rated Gunners midfielder Charlie Patino will be heading out on loan to Blackpool this season.
The Championship side kicked off their season with a 1-0 over Reading on Saturday.
Exclusive: Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino set to join Blackpool on loan https://t.co/XVACrmyNQj— Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) August 2, 2022
Barcelona midfielder set for MLS move
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is edging closer to a move to LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.
Puig has long been expected to leave Camp Nou this summer and the MLS side have recently positioned themselves in pole position to secure his services.
The deal, which is set to be a free transfer, is now all but agreed with Barca set to receive a percentage of any future transfer fee that Galaxy receive for the player.
Leno finally signs for Fulham
🧤— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 2, 2022
Welcome aboard, @Bernd_Leno! 🇩🇪#SPLENDID | #FFC