Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open talks with Inter for Barella

Chelsea unlikely to match Dumfries price tag

2022-08-03T15:00:56.000Z

Chelsea are not willing to match the €50 million price tag set by Inter for Denzel Dumfries, according to Corriere dello Sport.

They are likely to look at other options if Inter stick to their valuation.

Tottenham Hotspur in talks to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic

2022-08-03T14:16:31.873Z

Tottenham Hotspur are interested to rope in Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to Tuttosport. The Italian outfit values the defender at £32 million. Tottenham have already contacted Fiorentina for a possible move.

Tottenham ready to sell Lo Celso to Villarreal

2022-08-03T13:48:11.927Z

Tottenham are weighing up Villarreal's offer for Giovaqni Lo Celso on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent for €15m (£12.5m), as reported by Marca.

The player is open to moving to La Ceramica as he knows that Unai Emeryconts on him. However, Fiorentina and Napoli are also closely monitoring the situation.

Renato Sanches ready for medical tests ahead of PSG move

2022-08-03T13:42:51.965Z

Renato Sanches is on the verge of joining PSG, as earlier confirmed by GOAL. He is now ready to have his medicals in Paris.

OGC Nice complete Viti and Schmeichel deals

2022-08-03T12:39:43.060Z

Dortmund enquire Barcelona about Depay

2022-08-03T12:15:50.950Z

Borussia Dortmund are looking to replace Sebastian Haller, who is suffering from testicular cancer, and have knocked on the doors of Barcelona enquiring about Memphis Depay, according to Sport.

However, it is a bit complicated as Barcelona want Є20 million as a transfer fee while the German outfit can only afford a loan move.

Barca lower De Jong price to facilitate move

2022-08-03T12:10:50.915Z

Bournemouth in talks to sign Neto from Barcelona

2022-08-03T10:59:39.962Z

Bournemouth are interested to get on board Neto from Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

The goalkeeper has been playing second fiddle to Marc-Andre ter Stegn and will be happy to move to the Premier League to get more minutes under his belt.

Atalanta set to sign Ademola Lookman

2022-08-03T10:04:39.933Z

West Ham move for Maxwel Cornet

2022-08-03T09:58:56.337Z

David Moyes wants to desperately add steel to his midfield and has asked West ham to submit a bid for Maxwel Cornet, according to Guardian.

The first preference was Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic but he is unlikely to leave the Bundesliga side this summer.

Man Utd set for final push to sign De Jong

2022-08-03T08:27:51.025Z

Manchester United are set to meet with Barcelona soon to complete the signing of Frenkie de Jong, according to the print edition of the Catalan media outlet Sport.

Erik ten Hag trusts the midfielder and is believed to have spoken with the player as well to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Sanches set to move to PSG

2022-08-03T07:39:02.937Z

PSG have agreed to sign Renato Sanches on a permanent transfer from Lille, GOAL can confirm.

Read the full story here.

Ex-GB Olympic coach Hege Riise joins Norway

2022-08-03T07:00:07.000Z

Hege Riise has been appointed as the new manager of the Norway women's national team, as reported by fotball.

The 53-year-old will have Monica Knudsen, Ingvild Stensland and Jon Knudsen in her coaching team.

Chelsea could open talks to sign Barella

2022-08-03T06:23:09.261Z

Thomas Tuchel’s side is interested in Nicolo Barella and could open talks with Inter for a possible signing, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.

Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in the services of the Italian midfielder.

Antony pushing for Man Utd move

2022-08-03T06:15:23.652Z

Ajax winger is keen to complete his transfer to Manchester United as soon as possible, as reported by GiveMeSport.

Ajax values the player at around £70 million and United need to match the price to land the player.

Roma close to land Wijnaldum on loan

2022-08-03T06:07:36.490Z

Chelsea keen on Walker-Peters (Guardian)

2022-08-02T22:26:25.626Z

Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, according to the Guardian.

Walker-Peters is capable of playing as wing-back on either side, so would suit Thomas Tuchel's system perfectly. It is believed that an offer between £35 million and £40 million could be enough to get Chelsea their man.

Raspadori requests transfer

2022-08-02T22:22:26.627Z

Juventus and Napoli target Giacomo Raspadori has asked current club Sassuolo to sell him this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports Italia, the Italy international does not see a future in green and black, and this could spark a two-way tussle for his signature.

Arsenal starlet Patino to head out on loan

2022-08-02T22:16:59.096Z

Arsenal youth reporter Jeorge Bird has reported that highly-rated Gunners midfielder Charlie Patino will be heading out on loan to Blackpool this season.

The Championship side kicked off their season with a 1-0 over Reading on Saturday.

Barcelona midfielder set for MLS move

2022-08-02T22:11:58.932Z

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is edging closer to a move to LA Galaxy, according to ESPN.

Puig has long been expected to leave Camp Nou this summer and the MLS side have recently positioned themselves in pole position to secure his services.

The deal, which is set to be a free transfer, is now all but agreed with Barca set to receive a percentage of any future transfer fee that Galaxy receive for the player.