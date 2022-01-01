Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha makes Barcelona his first-choice transfer destination

Koeman to take over Netherlands job
Ronald Koeman will take over the Netherlands job for Louis van Gaal starting in 2023, according to De Telegraaf.
Van Gaal revealed earlier this week that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.
Barcelona pick Jordi Alba heir
Barcelona have determined the heir to longtime left-back Jordi Alba, writes AS.
They will try to sign Celta defender Javi Galan this summer, with the 27-year-old viewed as a long-term replacement for their trusted full-back.
Real Madrid not worried about Mbappe
Real Madrid are not worried Kylian Mbappe has changed his mind about a summer transfer despite his recent comments, according to 90min.
After being involved in five goals this past weekend against Lorient, Mbappe said he was still considering a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain and had not made up his mind about an exit from France.
Man City prepared to hand Foden extension
Phil Foden’s impact makes the difference. He’s only 21 - important point to mention. That’s why Manchester City are prepared to extend his contract since months, never been in doubt. 🔵⭐️ #UCL pic.twitter.com/NkllL4t65C— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 5, 2022
Raphinha makes Barca first-choice transfer destination (Schira)
Leeds winger eager to move to Spain
Talks in progress for #Raphinha to #Barça. Offered a contract until 2026 to the brazilian winger, who considers #Barcelona his first choice. #FCB will work to try to reach an agreement with #Leeds in the next weeks. #transfers #LUFC https://t.co/deESpXXBEl— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 5, 2022