Ex-Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui wants to bring Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid to Wolves if he gets the job with the Premier League team, says Fichajes.
Wolves have reportedly made multiple offers to convince Lopetegui to join their project.
First start, first goal for Rico Lewis in Champions League. Another talent coming from Man City Academy. ⭐️ #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 2, 2022
Born in 2004, Lewis’ current deal will expire in June 2025 — been told Man City are planning new contract bid to extend the agreement. #UCL pic.twitter.com/MswD6NC2Yi
Kieran Tierney could soon depart Arsenal after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta, reports The Telegraph.
The full-back, who battled back from injury last year, has made just three Premier League starts this campaign.
Juventus still think they can sign Gianluigi Donnarumma, even after his move to Paris Saint-Germain, Calciomercato claim.
Donnarumma has taken hold of the starting role at PSG this year and it could prove difficult to lure him back to Italy.
Liverpool want to make Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham the next face of the club, according to BILD.
BILD reporter Yannick Hubert told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The four most interested clubs [in Jude Bellingham] of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are already in concrete preparations for a possible transfer.
"But we now know Liverpool are willing to pay €100 million (£86m) for him. It would definitely be next summer. They want him as the new face of the Reds, but it is doubtful if 100m euros will be enough to get him because Chelsea, City and Madrid have the better financial possibilities."