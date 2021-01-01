Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make Son top transfer target

‘Man Utd won’t do anything in January’
Manchester United will not “do anything” in the January transfer window, claims Rene Meulensteen, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considered to be “happy with the squad he’s got”.
Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant told talKSPORT: “I think they’ve got clear ideas on how to take it forward, it’s a long-term process and I think he’s happy with the squad he’s got.”
Tottenham in talks for Perisic
Spurs keen on Inter winger
Tottenham have, according to FootMercato, opened talks with Inter regarding a deal for Ivan Perisic.
The Croatian forward has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and it could be that he sees out the 2020-21 campaign on loan in north London.
Klopp: Liverpool unlikely to sign players in January
Kubo completes Getafe move from Madrid
PSG sign Yansane
Man City given De Bruyne contract warning
Manchester City have been warned by Trevor Sinclair that ongoing talk of a possible move for Lionel Messi could complicate matters when it comes to contract discussions with Kevin De Bruyne.
"De Bruyne hasn’t even got an agent, he’s acting for himself, which I think is fantastic," former City winger Sinclair told talkSPORT.
"He knows his worth; if you don’t know your worth at 29 years old then you’ve got something wrong. He probably knows what the ball-park figure is that he wants to be earning; he’ll want to be the top-paid player at the football club.
"But what he might’ve said is that he wants to be the top-paid player regardless of who comes in. That’s a problem for City if they’re serious about signing Messi. De Bruyne’s wages could go up an astronomical amount if he wants to be on bigger wages than Messi."
West Ham confirm permanent deal for Emily van Egmond
Atletico Madrid make loan approach for Dembele
Atletico Madrid have submitted an offer to take Lyon forward Moussa Dembele on loan, L'Equipe reports.
The French striker, who has apparently been attracting interest from West Ham in the January transfer window, would be keen on a switch to join Diego Simeone's side.
Atleti hope to add Dembele, who only returned to full training with Lyon on Thursday following a spell on the sidelines, to their squad having allowed
Former Inter & Man City defender Maicon to sign for Sona
Former Inter and Manchester City full-back Maicon has arrived in Rome ahead of signing for Serie D side Sona.
The Brazilian's son, meanwhile, will also join the club and play for their academy side.
Maicon told reporters: "I am happy to be back to Italy together with my son, I am ready for this new adventure."
Draxler on Arsenal's radar
Brandt remains Gunners' first choice
PSG midfielder Julian Draxler is a possible target for Arsenal, Bild reporter Christian Falk has claimed.
The Gunners may look to sign the Germany international on a free transfer in the summer, should they fail in attempts to land Dortmund star Julian Brandt.
Real Madrid make Son a top target
Blancos keen on Spurs star
Tottenham forward Heung-min Son is a top target for Real Madrid, according to OKDiario.
The South Korean is tied to a long-term contract at Spurs, while fresh terms are being mooted, but the Blancos would welcome the opportunity to add his energy and goal threat to their squad.
‘Rice could leave on a free amid Chelsea talk’
West Ham need to be offering a new contract to Declan Rice and making him a “bedrock” of their team, says Tony Cottee, with the Hammers warned that a midfielder attracting plenty of interest from Chelsea could decide to run his deal down and walk away on a free.
Cottee told The Sun: “We all know other teams are interested. West Ham should be acting to secure Declan, so he is not allowed to drift into the last two years of his contract and possibly leave on a free transfer.”
Newcastle exploring three Man Utd loans
Newcastle are, according to 90min, looking into three possible loan deals with Manchester United.
Steve Bruce has his eye on Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard as he seeks to bolster the ranks at St James’ Park.
Wijnaldum hasn't snubbed Liverpool offer
The Athletic reports that Georginio Wijnaldum has not snubbed a contract offer from Liverpool.
The Dutch midfielder continues to be linked with Barcelona as his deal at Anfield runs down, but fresh terms could yet be thrashed out on Merseyside.
Sokratis wants Genoa switch
Arsenal outcast Sokratis is looking to secure a switch to Genoa, claims the Daily Mail.
The Greek defender is among those to have been frozen out at Emirates Stadium by Mikel Arteta, with a move to Serie A now on the cards.
‘Man Utd could do a lot worse than Ramos’
Manchester United “could do a lot worse” than snap up Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Red Devils urged to join Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in the hunt for the World Cup winner.
Berbatov told Betfair: "Although he is 34, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse. If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him."
Arnautovic open to West Ham return
Marko Arnautovic would be willing to return to West Ham in the January window, claims talkSPORT.
The Austrian forward left east London for China in 2019 but wants to head back to the Premier League and the Hammers have space in their squad after offloading Sebastian Haller.
PSG snap up talented teenager
Loan move for Leeds youngster
Dembele not interested in West Ham move
Moussa Dembele is not interested in a move to West Ham despite reports suggesting the Hammers have enquired about the Lyon striker, Goal understands.
The Premier League side have sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax and are on the lookout for a replacement this month.
Reports in France suggested David Moyes' side had identified Dembele as a possible target and made preliminary enquiries. However, the former Celtic striker is not interested in a move to the London Stadium, though he has not ruled out leaving Lyon during the January window.
Haller completes Ajax transfer
The striker leaves West Ham and joins the Dutch giants for a reported club record fee
West Ham have confirmed Sebastian Haller has joined Ajax.
Haller's fee was announced by Ajax as €22.5 million (£20m/$27.5m), making him the Eredivisie club's most expensive signing ever.
He joined West Ham in a club record £35m ($47.5m) transfer in summer 2019, and scored 14 goals in 50 apperances.
Nagelsmann rules out Dortmund job
Julian Nagelsmann has no intention of swapping RB Leipzig for Borussia Dortmund despite being suggested as a permanent successor to Lucien Favre.
"There is no reason to be tense regarding Dortmund," Nagelsmann told reporters ahead of a Bundesliga meeting with BVB on Saturday.
"The situation with Dortmund has remained the same as it was during my time as Hoffenheim coach. There was and there is no match.
"I am comfortable and I have big targets to achieve with Leipzig. As I said, there is no reason for anyone at RB Leipzig to get nervous regarding Dortmund."
'Liverpool keen on Leeds target De Paul'
The £40m-rated midfielder has caught the attention of scouts at Anfield
Liverpool want to sign Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who was linked with Leeds in the summer, according to The Sun.
The 26-year-old could cost up to £40 million, however the Reds are said to have identified him as a quality reinforcement to their squad as they aim to defend their Premier League title.
Leeds were closely linked to the 21-cap Argentina international last year, but manager Marcelo Bielsa is said to be in two minds over such a costly transfer.
'Pochettino wants to sign Aguero for PSG'
The new manager is reportedly keen on the Manchester City forward
Mauricio Pochettino's transfer priority at PSG is to sign Sergio Aguero this summer, according to football agent Bruno Satin.
Satin told Canal+ that the new manager in Paris is prioritising a move for the Manchester City forward to compliment an already star-studded forward line.
With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe regularly linked elsewhere, it would boost both PSG's attack and their star power.
'Championship clubs battling for Villa striker'
Bournemouth and Swansea are among the clubs who want to sign Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan, according to PA.
The Cherries want Davis should in-demand forward Josh King move to the Premier League, while the Swans are looking at other targets after Southampton striker Michael Obafemi suffered an injury in training.
Davis has played seven times for Villa this season, scoring once, but his only starts have come in the Carabao Cup.
West Ham 'want Giroud as Haller replacement'
The Hammers are eyeing up the Blues forward to replace their record signing
West Ham want to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea to replace Ajax-bound Sebastian Haller, claim Eurosport.
Ajax are set to complete a £23 million deal for Haller, which will leave the Hammers needing attacking reinforcements.
Giroud, who is on the fringes of the Blues first-team, has been identified as a target for West Ham, who want a reliable source of goals to aid their push for European football next season.
Leicester’s Knight extends Wycombe stay
Josh Knight will spend the rest of the season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.The defender joined the Championship side in October until this month, but they have extended his deal until the end of the season.
Hertha Berlin want Gerhardt as Guendouzi replacement
Hertha Berlin are eyeing a move for Wolfsburg midfielder Yannick Gerhardt , Bild says.
The Bundesliga side expect Matteo Guendouzi to be recalled by Arsenal this month despite taking him on loan for the rest of the season.
They see 26-year-old Gerhardt as an ideal replacement but face competition from Koln.
Rodgers gives green light for Benkovic to join Celtic
Filip Benkovic looks set to leave Leicester to join Celtic this month.
The Glasgow side are reportedly eager to sign him and Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has given his approval for the deal to go ahead, telling reporters: “Celtic would be a great move for him. He's at the age where he really needs to be playing and that didn't quite materialise at Cardiff.”
Denswil returns to Club Brugge on loan
Stefano Denswil has returned to Club Brugge on loan from Bologna.
The centre-back will spend the rest of the season at the Belgian side, where he spent four years before moving to Italy in 2019.
Matondo joins Stoke on loan from Schalke
PSV plot Alderweireld move
Eindhoven giants hope to bring defender back to Netherlands
Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld could be on his way back to the Eredivisie.
The former Ajax defender is wanted by PSV, who De Telegraaf reports are plotting a bid for him this month.
Calhanoglu wants double AC Milan offer as contract talks continue
Haller agrees Ajax move
Ajax are set to complete the signing of Sebastien Haller from West Ham.
De Telegraaf claims the Dutch side have reached an agreement with the striker over a four-and-a-half-year contract after striking a €20 million (£18m/$25m) deal with the Premier League outfit.
Juventus edge closer to Reynolds signing
Juventus are set to seal the signing of Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas on loan with an obligation to make it permanent for $7 million (£5m).
The Bianconeri cannot register the full-back because they do not have any more non-EU player spots available, however. They will instead send him to Benevento for the rest of the season, Sky Sport reports.
PSG target Barcelona defender Emerson
Full-back is top candidate to strengthen Ligue 1 side's back line
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing right-back Emerson from Barcelona, Estadio Deportivo reports.
The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Real Betis and the Ligue 1 side hope to bolster their full-back options by landing him this summer.