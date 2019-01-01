Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to spend £125m on Havertz and Muller

Mbappe should join Man Utd, not LIverpool
Former Fulham and Everton striker Brian McBride says Kylian Mbappe should move to Manchester United as opposed to Premier League rivals Liverpool.
The ex-U.S..A international thinks that a chance to lift a club from the doldrums would solidify the Paris Saint-Germain man's reputation.
“But if you really want to say ‘I’ve brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go," McBride is qouted as saying by the Express.
Bruce expects good news at Newcastle
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is looking forward to more 'good news' at St. James's Park after a chat with sporting director Lee Charnley this week.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has already signed a new six-year deal at the club, and now Bruce expects more players to follow suit.
The Longstaff brothers, Sean and Matty, are seen as a priority according the Newcastle Chronicle.
Inter to make play for Vertonghen
Antonio Conte is worried about the depth of the squad he coaches at Inter and has identified Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen as a solution says Sky Sports Italia.
Vertonghen is out of contract in North London at the end of the season and will be available for free at that time. He could sign a pre-contract agreement in January, or even make a move at a discount.
The latter is unlikely, according to the report, which asserts that any business done in the winter transfer window will focus on the midfield.
Boateng offered to Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be able to sign a player Manchester United refused to allow his predecessor Jose Mourinho to buy.
The Express say that Bayern Munich have offered out of favour defender Jerome Boateng to the Red Devils as they look to cash in on the ex-Germany international before his contract expires.
The changes in Boateng's status in Bavaria means that Solskjaer will not have to pay the £50 million ($64m) fee the club refused Mourinho though the report doesn't mention a new price for the 31-year-old.
Barcelona scout Inter midfielder Sensi
Cannavaro faces sack at Guangzhou Evergrande
Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro has seen his future called into question after the club released a statement saying he must attend a 'Corporate Culture Class' at the Chinese Super League side's headquarters.
Cannavaro has overseen a drastic downturn in form across the past few months after a fine start to the season, with only one win being recorded since mid-August.
Now, with second-placed Shanghai SIPG next up in the CSL calendar, it would appear that the club are making moves to pull themselves out of their current slump, which could spell bad news for the former Real Madrid and Juventus defender.Read the full story on Goal!
Ajax won't stop Ten Hag joining Bayern
Ajax would not get in Erik ten Hag's way of rejoining Bayern Munich if the German giants come in for him, director Marc Overmars says.
The Ajax boss coached the German champions' reserves during the Pep Guardiola era before returning to Netherlands to coach Utrecht and then move to Amsterdam.
His work at Ajax has caught the attention of several top teams, with Bayern heavily linked to him and, although Overmars wants him to stay, the club will not block his move.
"You know, you always have to be realistic," he told Fox Sports. "When you get such big clubs, how often do you get such a chance?"
Bayer Leverkusen watching Championship pair
Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have taken time out of preparing for their tilt at the Champions League to watch a duo who ply their trade in the less glamourous surroundings at Preston North End.
The Sun reports the Bundesliga club have sent scouts to Deepdale to cast their eye over Ben Davies and Tom Barkhuizen.
Preston are the surprise package of the Championship so far this season, and are currently in second place in the table.
Their performances have apparently attracted the notice of the German club, according to the report.
Spurs eyeing Alena as Eriksen replacement
Barcelona misfit Carles Alena could be on the way out of Catalunya in January with Tottenham a possible destination as the London club seek to replace Christian Eriksen.
The Danish midfielder's contract is up at the end of this season and he is expected to leave, while Alena hasn't featured for the Blaugrana since the opening game of the season.
Alena, a La Masia product, is thought to be willing to leave his childhood team in order to get first team football by Mundo Deportivo.
Ceballos return could help Madrid capture Mbappe
Dani Ceballos's impressive play on-loan at Arsenal could help parent club Real Madrid secure their number one target Kylian Mbappe.
The Express says that the return of Ceballos, as well as a slew of other loan stars, could allow Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane to improve his squad for free, leaving money for the capture of the Paris Saint-Germain forward.
Mbappe has long been a target of the Spanish giants, even making a visit while with Monaco in 2013, and the form of Ceballos in north London may be key in him sealing the deal in the summer of 2020.
City to snap up Rooney's son
Manchester City look likely to recruit former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney's son Kai to their academy.
Kai's father is returning to England after a spell in America with D.C. United to take up a player-coach role at Derby County in the Championship.
The nine-year-old had been at the City academy prior to moving to Washington and now The Express say he's set to rejoin the setup at the Premier League champions.
Mane wants to finish career at Liverpool
Sadio Mane says he wants to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career.
The forward has been with the Reds for over three years now, and has been crucial to the club’s recent success.
The 27-year-old has had a great start to the season, and he hopes his time at Anfield can continue indefinitely.
Man Utd ready to pay big for Dortmund star Sancho
England winger will cost over £100 million
Manchester United are willing to meet Borussia Dortmund's asking price for star winger Jadon Sancho.
The Red Devils have put the England international at the top of their target list as they look to strengthen their options.
Dortmund are said to be demanding upwards of £100 million for the 19-year-old and The Mirror says the Red Devils are happy to match their price.
Messi doubts dream Argentina return is possible
Lionel Messi conceded his dreams of a fairytale return to Newell's Old Boys are fading as he reflected on the "madness" of Argentina's obsession with football.
Barcelona superstar Messi has long expressed a desire to end his career in his hometown of Rosario, where he played for Newell's as a child.
But he acknowledges it would now be tough to ask his wife and three children to leave behind their life in Catalonia.
AC Milan and Betis in battle for Barca midfielder
AC Milan have joined a host of La Liga clubs in the race to sign Carles Alena from Barcelona, according to reports.
The midfielder has struggled for playing time under Ernesto Valverde this season and is eager to move.
Barca are willing to loan him out in January and Sport claims there are a host of Spanish teams after him, including Betis, Getafe, Celta and Granada. Meanwhile, Calciomercato says AC Milan are also looking at the 21-year-old.
Barca want Lautaro in exchange for Rakitic & Vidal
Barcelona may demand Inter give them Lautaro Martinez in exchange for Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.
The Serie A side are looking to bolster their midfield in the January transfer window and see the Barca pair as ideal candidates.
Barcelona, meanwhile, want to strengthen in attack and see Martinez as a good option and Mundo Deportivo reports they could try to squeeze him into a deal for Rakitic and Vidal.
Sevilla join Mandzukic race
Sevilla have joined the race to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, with Manchester United also heavily linked with the Croatian.
The Spanish side have scored just 11 goals from their nine La Liga games this season, and could turn to the Juve striker in the January transfer window.
The 33-year-old has seemingly been left out in the cold by Maurizio Sarri for the majority of the campaign, and Marca report that he could be on his way to Spain at the turn of the year.
AC Milan eyeing Arias
AC Milan are chasing Atletico Madrid and Colombia full-back Santiago Arias, AS reports.
The 27-year-old has fallen behind summer signing Kieran Trippier as Diego Simeone's first-choice right-back, and therefore any approach from Milan may be successful as they look to strengthen their defence.
Giroud wanted by Lyon
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is wanted by Ligue 1 side Lyon, who will make a move for the France striker if their current forward Moussa Dembele chooses to leave the club.
According to Soccer Link, Dembele is still a transfer target for Manchester United, and therefore the French side will turn to Giroud should they lose their star man.
Dembele has seven league goals this season, while Giroud has found game time hard to come by under Frank Lampard.
Khacef arrives in Paris ahead of Rennes move
Goal can confirm that Naoufel Khacef has arrived in Paris this weekend, with his agent set to meet with representatives from Rennes ahead of a potential move for the defender.
The left-back is currently with Algerian ouftit NA Hussein Dey, but could seal a move to the Ligue 1 side in the coming days.
Newcastle eyeing James loan move
Newcastle will make a loan move for Chelsea youngster Reece James in January, claims the Mail Online.
The 19-year-old has five appearances for the Blues this season, and Steve Bruce hopes to persuade him to move to St James' Park on a temporary basis by offering him the incentive of regular first team action.
Rodwell Roma move uncertain
Jack Rodwell's surprise switch to Roma may be off the cards, with the club's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi unsure as to whether or not the midfielder can improve their performances.
The former Blackburn man may also have to battle it out with ex-Empoli midfielder Marcel Buchel for a place within the squad, and Calciomercato reports that Roma will only be able to make a move for one of them.
Man United interested in Martinez
Manchester United are interested in the signature of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The 22-year-old Argentinian has four league goals this season, and is also reportedly wanted by Barcelona.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are among the lowest scorers in the Premier League this season, and have struggled in the final third after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter in the summer.
They could turn to his strike partner Martinez as early as January in a bid to climb the league table and search for a top four spot.
Juventus join race for Porto youngster
Juventus have joined Atletico Madrid in the race to sign highly-rated Porto forward Fabio Silva.
The 17-year-old has been breaking records for the Portuguese outfit this season, becoming the club's youngest player in the league and later in Europe after playing against Gil Vicente and Young Boys respectively.
And according to Calciomercato, he is now wanted by some of Europe's top clubs, with Juventus now leading the chase.
Aarons to make Spurs switch?
Norwich youngster Max Aarons could be the answer to Tottenham's right-back struggles, with Daniel Farke reportedly ready to allow his defender the chance to play for a bigger club.
The England Under-21 international has been on the radar of Mauricio Pochettino ever since Spurs sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid.
And according to the Telegraph, 19-year-old Aarons is the club's number one priority in January.
Ozil has MLS offers
Mesut Ozil has been offered the chance to rebuild his career by three MLS teams.
DC United, LA Galaxy and David Beckham's Inter Miami are all ready to take on the German, claims the Express.
The midfielder has been frozen out by manager Unai Emery this season, and could finally make an exit from the club in the January transfer window.
Juventus duo to leave in January
According to Tuttosport, both Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can are certain to leave Juventus in the January transfer window.
The pair have been fringe players in the squad in recent seasons, and look set to make an exit from the Italian side in favour of regular football.
Mandzukic has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United, while Can has also reportedly expressed interest in a move to Old Trafford.
Liverpool to set high price tag to keep Gomez
Liverpool will set a high price tag on defender Joe Gomez amid interest from both Arsenal and Spurs, reports the Mirror.
The 22-year-old has seen playing time hard to come by, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip keeping him out of right-back and centre-back respectively.
But Liverpool want to keep the young defender, and will raise his price tag in order to fend off any interest from their Premier League rivals.
Ibrahimovic might 'fear' Serie A return – Maldini
Norwich ready to turn down £200m offers
Norwich manager Daniel Farke has declared the club don't need to sell players to survive in the Premier League and they would be willing to turn down massive offers for their stars.
"Sometimes a player develops quicker than a club and you have to accept it if a player wants to have a bigger move and that there are bigger clubs in world football than we are," Farke said.
"But there is no financial pressure on us - we don't have to sell any player even if there is an offer of £200 million. We don't need the money to keep the club going."
Man City set £100m Sane price to scare off Bayern
Manchester City hope to warn Bayern Munich off of Leroy Sane by setting a £100 million asking price, according to The Sun.
The German champions were linked with the winger in the close season before he suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action until February.
But City fear Bayern will return for him again next summer and believe putting a big price tag on him will stop them from luring him away.
Man Utd to move for Leeds star Phillips
Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and could be lining up a move for him.
The Sun reports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna to watch the 23-year-old against Birmingham and Preston.
Tottenham tried to sign Phillips in the summer but Leeds rejected their offer and now United are looking to find out how much it will take to convince them to let him go.
Arsenal decided as a whole to drop Ozil - Emery
Unai Emery says the decision to leave Mesut Ozil out of the Arsenal squad was made by the whole club and not just him.
The 31-year-old has made two appearances in all competitions this season and has not been included in the matchday squad since September.
There are growing calls among Arsenal fans for the attacking midfielder to return to the side, but Emery is in no rush to bring him back.
Guardiola claims Villa star 'too expensive' for Man City
Pep Guardiola believes it would be too expensive for Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after the midfielder starred in his side’s 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
City to put £100m price tag on Jesus as Bayern circle
The Brazilian won't be allowed to leave the Etihad cheaply
Manchester City will put a price tag of £100 million on Gabriel Jesus in order to fend off interest from Bayern Munich, as reported by the Mail.
Bayern are eager to sign Jesus, despite the fact that his City contract runs until the summer of 2023.
Throughout his time at City, Jesus has had to battle for a place in the side due to the presence of Sergio Aguero, which could help turn his head towards Bayern.
Woodward approves Bundesliga swoop
Man Utd to spend big on star duo
Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has given the go ahead for a £125 million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz and striker Thomas Muller, as reported by the Mirror.
United sent scouts to Germany on Saturday to watch 20-year-old German international Havertz play against Werder Bremen as well as watching Muller in Bayern Munich's game against Union Berlin.
Man Utd & Man City in Matheson battle
Manchester United and bitter rivals Manchester City are involved in a transfer war over Rochdale teenage wonder Luke Matheson, according to The Star.
The England U18 defender, who made his league debut at just 15, is attracting a stream of interest from across the Premier League.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the qualities of £10 million-rated Matheson first-hand earlier this season when he scored at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.
Juventus eyeing Spurs star Son
Juventus have joined Napoli in keeping tabs on Tottenham frontman Son Heung-min, as reported by the Express.
The South Korea international is closing in on 200 appearances in all competitions for the north London side after making the move from German club Bayer Leverkusen four years ago.
Manchester United give up on Bale
The Welsh star won't be a Red Devil anytime soon
Manchester United have been put off signing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale because of his damaging injury record, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Real Madrid are willing to let 30-year-old Bale leave the Bernabeu in January and are interested in offering him as a makeweight to bring long-time Paul Pogba to Spain.
But United have also been put off by the money it would take to reach a deal with Real.