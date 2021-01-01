Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti wanted David Luiz at Real Madrid

Once cast out of the squad entirely, his manager has now fully backed him to be a long-term presence

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shut down claims that Jesse Lingard could soon leave the club, insisting the forward was an important part of his plans even after the additions of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lingard, who resurrected his career while on loan at West Ham last season, found the net last weekend in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

“Jesse has come back into us after a great spell at West Ham," Solskjaer said. "He’s shown his qualities and is back in the England squad, he scored goals for England and we really want to see the best of Jesse this season. We support him and want to keep him here with us. He’s a red through and through.”