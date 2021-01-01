Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs give Kane green light for £160m Man City move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Juventus set to hold extension talks with Dybala's agent

2021-07-22T22:52:26Z

Paulo Dybala's agent Jorge Antun is set to meet with Juventus officials for fresh contract extension talks, Goal can confirm.

Dybala has spent the last six years on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Palermo for €32 million (£27m/$38m) back in 2015.

The Argentine has emerged as one of the top forwards of his generation at the Allianz Stadium, but has now reached the final year of his current contract and has a big decision to make regarding his future.

Spurs give Kane green light for £160m Man City move (The Sun)

2021-07-22T22:50:40Z

Levy ready to sanction captain's departure

Tottenham have given the green light for Harry Kane to complete a £160 million ($220m) move to Manchester City - according to The Sun.

Kane has verbally agreed to a £400,000 per-week contract at Etihad Stadium, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ready to sanction his departure after performing a U-turn on his future.

Levy was originally only willing to sell Kane to a foreign club, but has now agreed to let him join City ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Roma's Bouah in line for Reggina switch

2021-07-22T22:48:28Z

Roma defender Devid Eugene Bouah is in line for a move to Reggina - according to Calcio Mercato.

The two clubs are in advanced negotiations over a permanent deal, with a final announcement set to be made in the coming days.

Bouah took in a loan spell at Cosenza last season, and will now be returning to Serie B with Reggina after three years on Roma's books.

Liverpool set to win race for Newcastle wonderkid Clarke

2021-07-22T22:46:18Z

Liverpool are set to win the race for Newcastle wonderkid Clarke Bobby Clarke - according to The Daily Mail.

Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 16-year-old, but he is leaning towards a move to Anfield due to the opportunities on offer in their current youth set-up.

Clarke made his Newcastle U18s debut at the age of 14 in 2019, and has also represented England at U16 level.

USMNT star Mueller agrees Hibs move

2021-07-22T22:39:37Z

Portland Timbers working on Moreno deal

2021-07-22T22:38:24Z

The Portland Timbers are working on a deal for América de Cali winger Santiago Moreno - according to The Athletic.

America head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has confirmed that the 21-year-old has been training on his own ahead of the proposed move.

Moreno has appeared in over 40 first-team games for America to date, scoring 11 goals.

 

Wijnaldum: I would love to have Pogba at PSG

2021-07-22T22:37:16Z

Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he "would love" to see Paul Pogba join Paris Saint-Germain while describing the Manchester United star as "one of the best midfielders in the world".

Speculation over Pogba's future is raging now that he is into the final year of his current contract at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils reportedly yet to make a breakthrough in talks over an extension.

PSG are among a number of top clubs being credited with an interest in the Frenchman, and Wijnaldum has now welcomed the prospect of his arrival at Parc des Princes.

Spurs reach agreement to sign Atalanta's Romero

2021-07-22T22:31:39Z

Dortmund closing in on Malen

2021-07-22T21:55:59Z

Milan pushing for Ziyech loan (Calcio Mercato)

2021-07-22T21:35:34Z

Chelsea star touted for San Siro switch

Milan are pushing to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Rossoneri are eager to bring the 28-year-old to San Siro for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign with the option to buy him outright next summer.

Ziyech wants to know if he figures in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea before he makes a final decision on his future.

 

Villarreal sell Mori to Al Nassr

2021-07-22T21:33:37Z