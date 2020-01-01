Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino snubbed chance to sign Coutinho

Iturbe dreams of Roma return
Paraguay international Juan Iturbe has admitted that he wishes he would be able to return to Roma to play once more, per Sky Sports Italia.
The 26-year-old spent three years on the books with the Serie A side but struggled to make a regular impression, spending time out on loan with Bournemouth.
However, he says that he would love to return to the club one day to ply his trade.
'Schick a good fit for Leipzig'
Patrick Schick should remain long-term with RB Leipzig as they are a good fit for the player, according to his agent, per iSport.
Pavel Paska believes the Roma loanee should stay with the German outfit rather than return to Serie A or seek a new club.
The 24-year-old joined the Italian outfit from rivals Sampdoria in 2017.
'Gotze should sign for Everton or West Ham'
Mario Gotze has been advised that he should look at joining a club like Everton or West Ham and that he should give up with posting on social media in order to help focus on salvaging his career.
The Borussia Dortmund star has been called out by Michael Rummenigge, who himself played for the Bundesliga side and Bayern Munich in the past, with the 56-year-old questioning his off-field attitude.
Gotze, who memorably scored for Germany in their 2014 World Cup final triumph, re-joined Dortmund from Bayern in 2016 but has struggled to reach his full potential, owing to both injuries and a lack of form.
Everton forced into Gabriel Magalhaes transfer decision
Everton have been forced to shelve their plans to complete a deal for Gabriel Magalhaes, according to the Liverpool Echo.
With the coronavirus outbreak casting doubt on the summer transfer window, the Toffees will not make a final decision on the Lille player until the situation is clarified.
Ronaldo & Co agree to €90m salary reductions at Juventus
Juventus have negotiated salary reductions with their senior squad that could save the club €90 million (£81m/$101m) during the coronavirus crisis.
The star-studded squad, which includes five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, have agreed to help ease the financial burden by taking reduced wage packets.
Lazio to move for Chelsea's Pedro
Lazio are ready to make a summer approach for Chelsea star Pedro, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The ex-Barca winger is the second Blue to be linked with the Rome club, with Olivier Giroud also a target.
Arsenal have edge in N'Dicka race
Arsenal have the advantage in their pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka, claims the Express.
Napoli are also tracking the 20-year-old defender, but the Gunners believe their relationship with agent Aboubacar Traore gives them the edge in negotiations.
'Rice right for Chelsea'
Chelsea should be considering a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, says Matt Jarvis, but the England international is likely to demand a fee of more than £50 million ($62m).
Speculation regarding a switch for the 21-year-old is starting to build again heading towards the next window.
Manchester United have been heavily linked with an approach in the past, as have the Red Devils’ neighbours at Manchester City, while Arsenal have been told that they need to be in the mix if an exit door swings open at a London rival.
'Raul can win trophies with Wolves'
Steve Bull is aware of Real Madrid's reported interest in Raul Jimenez but the Mexico international has been told he should not be actively seeking a move because he can win silverware at Molineux.
Transfer talk has been building steadily around the highly-rated 28-year-old frontman.
Jimenez is enjoying the most productive season of his career in 2019-20, with the target found on 22 occasions across all competitions.
Coutinho's Spurs move snubbed by Pochettino
Brazil international came close to Premier League return
Philippe Coutinho's move last year to Tottenham Hotspur fell through after manager Mauricio Pochettino turned down the chance to sign him, says the Mirror.
Spurs looked primed to snap up the Barcelona man on a loan deal at one point, before the Brazil international eventually ended up at Bayern Munich.
The former Liverpool star was effectively all but set to make a Premier League return - but it was Pochettino who pulled the plug on the eventual deal.
Neville calls for 12-month transfer window
Manchester United legend Gary Neville would like to see a 12-month transfer window introduced as part of the changes made to football on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.
Plans are still in place to get 2019-20 campaigns played to a finish, although it remains unclear as to how or when those proposals could be implemented with Covid-19 continuing to play havoc around the globe.
The former Red Devils man therefore has advocated for a year-long window to help smooth the transfer period that is likely to be thrown into chaos.
Chelsea and Bayern eye Melamed
Bayern Munich and Chelsea are among the latest clubs who are said to be tracking the development of Espanyol’s Nicolas Melamed, according to Sky Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.
The midfielder made his debut for Espanyol in the Europa League this season and has won a number of admirers across Europe, including from Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Still only 18, should Melamed move in the coming months, it is thought that he would instantly be placed into his new club’s U23 or second-string outfit, rather than the first-team.
A draft-style transfer window?
European football’s next transfer market will be significantly different to usual and more akin to the draft format that is used in American sport.
That is the view of Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici who believes the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic could rebalance the footballing landscape and change how transfers are conducted, at least in the short-term.
He told TuttoSport: “There will be lots of trades, a situation that will bring football closer to the NBA.”
Swans could miss out on pay day
Swansea City will be hoping that the current season is fulfilled – because otherwise they will miss out on nearly £3 million this summer.
The Swans sold Rory McBurnie to Sheffield United last summer for £18million (€20m; $22.4m), and under the terms of the transfer, United agreed to pay the Welsh club an additional 15 percent - equating to £2.87m (€3.2m; $3.57m) - should they avoid relegation from the Premier League.
If the league is declared null and void, however, that clause would roll onto the next completed season, meaning the Championship outfit would miss out on the money they assumed only a few weeks ago was certain given the Blades’ lofty position.
Woodman to Arsenal?
Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been watched by Arsenal, with the London outfit reportedly preparing a summer move.
The Newcastle Evening Chronicle reports that Mikel Arteta’s club have been closely monitoring Woodman’s performances on loan at Swansea City this season in the Championship.
It is thought that Woodman is not prepared to settle for a place on the Toon bench in the next campaign, prompting Arsenal to consider making a move for him and offer him the chance to become the Gunners’ number one.
No summer spend for Atleti
Atletico Madrid will not spend any money in the summer transfer window, with the financial cost of the coronavirus a key factor.
The La Liga outfit spent big last season, securing the services of Joao Felix for €127million (£114m; $142m), but will not be able to flex any financial muscle in the coming months, according to AS.
The club, however, do not expect to be under monetary pressure to sell, instead wanting to keep the squad they currently have together, including the wantaway duo Thomas and Thomas Lemar.
Haaland fancies Madrid move
Erling Haaland wants to sign for Real Madrid, possibly as early as this summer, according to reports in Spain.
Despite only joining Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January, the Norwegian forward is already said to be looking for his next move.
Dortmund paid just €20m to secure his services in January, and would want at least €75m (£67.25m; $83.8m) should they sell.
The German club are thought to be reluctant to sell this summer, but have not ruled out letting their latest young prodigy depart in 2021.
Juve go cold on Di Maria
Angel Di Maria is unlikely to move to Juventus when his PSG contract expires next summer.
Calciomercato.com reports that even with the very real possibility of the Argentine being available on a free transfer next July, the Turin club are not yet interested in turning long-held interest into reality.
The former Real Madrid man’s annual salary of over €10m, plus the fact that he will be 33, mean that both Juve and Inter are said to be put off by these two factors.
Bale and Modric set for Madrid exit?
Real Madrid will have to sell a handful of players before they can buy, according to AS.
The Spanish giants need to offloads high-earners and big names when the transfer window next opens, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez among the players Madrid will look to sell.
Perhaps surprisingly, AS also reports that 2018 Ballon D’Or winner Luke Modrid could also be pushed towards the exit in the Spanish capital.
Chelsea and Inter battle for defender
Chelsea and Inter Milan will both battle for the signature of promising defender Marash Kumbulla, according to L’Arena.
The Hellas Verona defender, aged 20, has impressed in the Serie A this season and it is thought that Inter have already began speaking to the club and the Italian’s representatives.
But Chelsea want to lure him to the Premier League and are prepared to pay up to £21m (€23.4m; $26.1m) to bring him to London.
United accept Maddison fate
Manchester United look to be giving up in their pursuit of James Maddison, 90min.com reports.
The Old Trafford club have been linked with a move for the Leicester midfielder throughout much of the season, and were hoping to tempt him to Manchester in the summer.
But according to 90min.com, United are resigned to the fact that Maddison will sign a new and improved contract with Brendan Rodger’s team, effectively scuppering any future move.
Hearts players threatened
Hearts players have been warned that their salaries could be suspended if they don’t agree to wage cuts.
The Scottish side have asked all players to take a 50 percent reduction in wages during the coronavirus pandemic – something a majority of players have refused, in line with advice from PFA Scotland.
Now, according to the Daily Record, club chairwoman Ann Budge has given players an ultimatum: agree to the deductions before 5pm on April 1, or have your contracts suspended, as per the controversial clause 12 in the Scottish Professional Football League’s law book.
Dembele price tag revealed
Liverpool would be able to buy Barcelona flop Ousmane Dembele for €80m (£72m; $89m), the Liverpool Echo reports.
The former Borussia Dortmund forward has failed to reached the heights expected of him in the Catalan city, and the club are keen to offload him for the right price.
Jurgen Klopp is a public admirer of the 22-year-old, and should he look to strengthen his attacking force in the next transfer window, Dembele is thought to be open to the idea of a move to England.
Ronaldo's wages reduced
Cristiano Ronaldo will take a pay cut of €3.8m at Juventus during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuttosport reports.
The Portugal forward, who has donated significant sums of his money towards the fight against the virus, will have his wages reduced while he is not technically working for Juventus.
The Serie A season has been postponed indefinitely with Italy the worst-affected country in Europe, and on Friday recorded its highest daily death toll.
Soler interests Arsenal again
Reports across various outlets in Spain suggest that Arsenal have made Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler one of their main targets.
The central midfielder, one of the La Liga club’s prized assets, has been linked with the Premier League side before, and their latest manager Mikel Arteta wants to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates.
A stumbling block, however, is the fact that Soler has a contract until June 2023 and a release clause of €150m (£134m; $168m). Arsenal, though, would look to bring down that eye-watering price.
Young defender set for Spain return?
Valencia are willing to pay up to €7m (£6.3; $7.8) for former Spain U21 captain Jorge Mere.
The centre-back has interested the Spanish side for over a year, but is currently playing for Bundesliga side FC Koln.
The 22-year-old, however, has not played regularly for the German outfit, and Valencia are interested in bringing him back to his home country, according to AS.
World record bid for Ter Stegen?
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could be the subject of a world record bid from Bayern Munich.
Despite being the Spanish club’s undisputed number one, according to the Daily Mirror, Munich are set to test their resolve with a €100m (£90m; $112m) offer. Such a move would be a record for a shot-stopper.
The Germany international, 27, hasn’t played in his homeland since leaving Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 for Barca.
Spurs and Valencia target defender
Diego Godin looks to have two firm options of who to join should he leave Inter, with Tottenham in the driving seat.
According to the Daily Mirror, Valencia would offer the former Atletico Madrid defender a route back to Spain, with the Uruguayan failing to find regular football at Inter.
But with Tottenham rebuilding and Jan Vertonghen set to depart North London, Jose Mourinho would like Daniel Levy to recruit central defender Godin.
Martinez to Barca?
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez has been identified by Barcelona as the man to reignite their attacking line.
The Argentinian, 22, has held talks with the Spanish giants, according to the newspaper Sport, with the striker reportedly enthused by the option of linking up with compatriot Lionel Messi.
Barca, though, have yet to open talks with the Italians, and it is thought that Antonio Conte’s club will put up a stern fight to keep hold of their player.
Rangnick and AC Milan talks break down
Ralph Rangnick will not be taking charge at AC Milan next season, going by the latest reports.
The German coach was reportedly close to reaching an agreement to join the Italian side in December, but they have drifted apart.
Sky Sport in Italy claims the coronavirus has further disrupted things between the two parties and they have stopped talks for now.
Liverpool in talks to sign Ferran Torres
Real Madrid and Barcelona among teams chasing Valencia star
Liverpool have already had discussions with Valencia over Ferran Torres, according to Sport1.
The Reds are one of several top teams said to be chasing the 20-year-old winger, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also lurking.
But the Premier League leaders are advancing on their interest and could easily match the reported €30 million (£27m/$33m) asking price.
Real Madrid to offload Vazquez
Real Madrid are ready to let Lucas Vazquez leave this summer.
AS reports the club have not offered the 28-year-old winger an extension on his contract, which expires in 2021, and they want to make space in the squad for upcoming stars.
Inter plot new Henrichs bid
Inter are monitoring Benjamin Henrichs' situation at Monaco, Calciomercato reports.
The 23-year-old Germany international was on the Italian side's radar when he was at Bayer Leverkusen, but he ended up moving to Ligue 1 in 2018.
Bayern dismiss ‘fairytale’ Alaba and Sane swap deal with Man City
Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists a swap deal involving David Alaba and Leroy Sane has "nothing to do with reality".
The German champions have been linked with a bid for the Manchester City winger, while Alaba is said to be considering a move away from Bavaria.
The prospect of a swap deal has been raised recently, but Rummenigge says there is no way it will happen.
Leicester see Diallo as potential Vardy replacement
Leicester City reportedly view Metz striker Habib Diallo as a potential replacement if Jamie Vardy leaves the club this summer, according to Le Quotiduen Du Foot.
The 24-year-old has an impressive 12 goals and three assists from 26 Ligue 1 games this season, attracting admiring glances from clubs in England.
Chelsea, Leeds United and Crystal Palace have all also been credited with an interest in the player, who has two years left on his contract.
Sancho urged to snub Man Utd and join Bayern
The former Bayern player thinks the Englishman would fit in well at his old club.
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes Jadon Sancho should snub Manchester United and move to Bavaria instead, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The Borussia Dortmund winger has been strongly linked with a return to England and the Premier League, with United thought to be one of the clubs at the forefront of the race for his signature.
However, Matthaus feels Sancho should stay in Germany and follow in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels in swapping Dortmund for Munich.
West Brom to sign Mitrovic?
West Bromwich Albion could make a move for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic if the circumstances are right, according to the Birmingham Mail.
If the Baggies are promoted and the Cottagers are not, they may be able to poach the London side's clinical goalscorer.
Mitrovic, 25, has 23 goals and one assist in 34 Championship appearances this term.
Villa to move for out-of-contract Callejon
Aston Villa are reportedly readying an offer for out-of-contract forward Jose Callejon, according to Euro Calcio Mercato.
The 33-year-old Napoli winger will be a free agent in the summer and Dean Smith's side are prepared to offer him a three-year deal.
The Spaniard has two goals and six assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.
LAFC blocked Barca loan deal for Vela
LAFC forward Carlos Vela has said that his club blocked a loan move to Barcelona in January 2019, according to ESPN.
The Blaugrana proposed a short-term deal lasting just four months, but MLS side LAFC prevented their star man from leaving.
The 31-year-old Mexican hit 38 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.