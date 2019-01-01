Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG open Dybala talks

forward Kasper Dolberg is closing in on a transfer to outfit Nice, according to L'Equipe.

The 21-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Allianz Riviera, with a €25 million ($28m, £23m) deal to be announced in the coming days.

Dolberg racked up 25 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax during their title-winning 2018-19 campaign.