Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd planning January swoop for Eriksen

Marseille agree Rongier deal
Marseille have agreed a deal with Nantes to sign midfielder Valentin Rongier, according to L'Equipe.
Both clubs have been in talks for some time but a breakthrough has been reached with Marseille agreeing to pay in the region of €15 million (£13.6m/$16.4m).
Though the European transfer deadline has closed French clubs are allowed one extra transfer outside of the window provided it is from another French side.
Van de Beek advised against joining Real Madrid
Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot thinks Donny van de Beek should only join Real Madrid if they can give him assurances of his role in the first team.
The Liga giants were strongly linked with signing the Netherlands international in the summer transfer window although he ended up staying put in Amsterdam.
Dorrans mulling over next move
Graham Dorrans will take his time before deciding his next move following his release from Rangers, reports the Daily Record.
Dorrans agreed to the termination of his contract at Ibrox before Monday's transfer deadline so is free to move outside the window as a free agent.
Kilmarnock, Portsmouth, Bolton and Fleetwood have have all expressed an interest in the 32-year-old.
‘Modric didn’t want to leave Real Madrid after bad season’
Luka Modric remains on the books at Real Madrid because he “didn’t want to leave after a bad season”, says AC Milan director and fellow Croat Zvonimir Boban.
The Rossoneri had been hoping to take the current holder of the Ballon d’Or to San Siro over the summer, but were ultimately left frustrated and empty-handed.
Man Utd planning January swoop for Eriksen
Red Devils ready winter raid for Spurs star
Manchester United are planning to launch a bid to lure Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham in January, claims The Sun.
The Danish playmaker had been hoping to seal a summer switch to Real Madrid but, with that dream fading and his contract in north London expiring, the Red Devils are ready to swoop in.
Liverpool and Everton chasing Gelhardt
Liverpool and Everton are among a host of Premier League clubs tracking Wigan Athletic’s teenage striker Joe Gelhardt, Goal has learned.
Wolves and Leicester have also been alerted to the 17-year-old's talents, while Chelsea sent scouts to watch his games for Wigan’s youth teams last season.
Big five leagues spend over €5bn
European clubs from the "big five" leagues spent €5.5 billion ($6bn / £5bn) during the summer transfer window for the first time, reports ESPN.
Clubs from the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 broke the previous record by €0.9bn, which was set last summer, according to a report from Deloitte.
The Premier League spent €1.55bn (£1.4 bn) - the most out of the five leagues - but the net spend fell by more than €50 million to €635m which was the lowest since 2015.
Diabate move to France confirmed
Leicester City winger Fousseni Diabate has completed a move to Ligue 1 outfit Amiens.
A deal was struck for the out-of-favour forward just before the French transfer deadline closed at 11pm on Monday, reports the Leicester Mercury.
The clubs were awaiting rubber stamping on the deal from the French Football Federation and the move has now been ratified.
Shodipo agrees new QPR deal
🤝 @midesho's here to stay!#QPR 🔵⚪— Queens Park Rangers FC (@QPR) September 3, 2019
Juventus target Willian
Chelsea midfielder Willian is a target for Juventus in their latest effort to secure big-name signings on a free transfer.
The Daily Mail reports the Brazilian, 31, is in discussions over an extension to his contact at Stamford Bridge which ends in the summer but they have so far failed to reach agreement.
The Italian champions have already snapped up Emre Can, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey for nothing in recent seasons.
Agbo makes switch to Braga
Nigeria international midfielder Uche Agbo will spend the remainder of the season with Portuguese top-flight side sporting Braga after being snapped up on loan from Belgian outfit Standard Liege.
He joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 but spent the second half of last season with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.
Agbo had loan spells at Granada before moving to the Premier League with Watford in 2016.
Okazaki leaves Malaga
Shinji Okazaki has left Malaga stay after his contract was cancelled by the Spanish club just weeks after joining them, reports the Leicester Mercury.
Okazaki saw his contract in Spain terminated after just four weeks with the Segunda Division side unable to register the 33-year-old without breaching the salary cap.
He failed to make a single appearance but in a statement said: “I want to say goodbye and wish the greatest success to my team-mates and the staff that made me feel at home."
Neymar valued at €300 million
Paris Saint Germain wanted a whopping £273million (€300m / $328m) in cash for Neymar, according to Le Parisien
Barcelona made several offers to bring the 27-year-old back to the Nou Camp but all were rebuffed by the French champions.
Reports claim their final bid included £136 million (€150m / $164) plus Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele on loan.
Why Man City didn't land Kompany cover
'Blues may live to regret not signing Maguire'
Manchester City may live to regret their decision not to fight harder for Harry Maguire, says Gary Neville, with arch-rivals United now boasting a centre-half option who would have been a perfect successor to Vincent Kompany and cover for the injured Aymeric Laporte.
The former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports: "Maguire would've been ideal. Manchester United did well to get him but I am surprised City didn't really go for him alongside United. Maybe they did and they just pulled out because of the money in the end or whatever it was."
Eriksen wants Football Manager transfer power
Christian Eriksen wishes he could "decide just like in Football Manager" what happens with his future as he hinted at being frustrated at not being able to leave Tottenham.
He said, having failed to secure a switch over the summer: "I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't."
Inter's new No.7
Okazaki leaves Malaga after 34 days
Sanchez has no regrets over Man Utd move
Alexis Sanchez does not regret his decision to join Manchester United but suggested he became frustrated at not being selected regularly for the Red Devils.
A man now taking in a loan spell at Inter has told BBC Sport: "I wanted to join them and win everything. I don't regret going there."
Greenwood to land new Man Utd deal
Mason Greenwood is set to land a bumper new contract at Manchester United, according to The Athletic.
The highly-rated teenage forward is expected to agree terms worth £25,000-a-week and commit his immediate future to the Red Devils.
Leicester's Ghezzal joins Fiorentina
Serie A club Fiorentina have confirmed the signing of Rachid Ghezzal on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.
The 27-year-old joined the Foxes in August 2018 from Monaco as a direct replacement for his compatriot Riyad Mahrez, who left for Manchester City.
Fiorentina have an option to make the move permanent for €9.7 million (£8.9m / $10.5m).
Malaga sign Algeria midfielder
Nwakali ends unhappy Arsenal spell
Kelechi Nwakali has joined Segunda Division club Huesca from Premier League side Arsenal.
The Gunners moved for the Nigeria international in 2016 folllowing his impressive performances at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup.
Nwakali failed to make a single senior apperance during his time in north London and had loan spells at MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo and Porto B..
Falcao makes switch to Galatasaray
Galatasaray concluded a productive deadline day by completing the late signing of Colombia striker Radamel Falcao on a free transfer.
Falcao, 33, penned a three-year deal with the 22-time Turkish champions close to last night's European deadline.
Everton offload Bolasie to Sporting on loan
Sporting Lisbon have signed winger Yannick Bolasie on a season-long loan from Everton.
The DR Congo international has made just 32 appearances during his time with Everton and had spells on loan at Aston Villa and Anderlecht last season.
The 30-year-old joined the Toffees from Crystal Palace on a five-year deal in 2016 for a fee of £25million (€27.5m / $30m).
Nwakali heads for Spain
Kelechi Nwakali has joined Segunda Division club Huesca from Premier League side Arsenal.
The Gunners moved for the Nigeria international in 2016 after he impressed at the 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball Award.
Nwakali did not make a single senior apperance during his time in north London and had loan spells with MVV Maastricht, VVV-Venlo and Porto B.
Alaves fail to sign Porto striker
La Liga side Alaves have fallen just short of signing Porto striker Abdul Waris on deadline day.
The Ghana international flew to Spain for a medical but the club were unable to find space in their squad nor the budget to sign him, according to Mais Futebol.
Waris joined Porto in 2018 but spent last season out on loan with Nantes.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and the 10 biggest spenders of the summer transfer window
The summer window is now shut and, to little surprise, Real Madrid and Barcelona once again lead the way when it comes to spending.
But there are plenty of other clubs who spent big this summer as a number of big-name players made big-money moves.
Neville wanted by USWNT
The U.S. women's national team are interested in making Phil Neville their new manager, according to the Daily Mail.
Jill Ellis - who led USA to this summer's World Cup - is in the process of moving on, with Neville reportedly the number one target to be their new boss ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Pogba, Barcelona, Zidane & the winners and losers of the summer transfer window
The transfer window is now closed, and there were plenty of big moves and close calls for some of the world's top clubs throughout the summer.
Verdi joins Torino on loan
Man Utd chasing Benfica duo
According to the Mirror, Man Utd sent scouts to Benfica's latest 4-0 victory over Braga, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested in both Ruben Dias and Florentino Luis.
The pair are considered to be the club's brightest prospects, with Dias an accomplished centre-back and Luis a promising defensive midfielder.
Rangers confirm Dodoo exit
Rangers had managed to free up some space in their squad for Ryan Kent after confirming the mutual termination of Joe Dodoo's contract earlier in the evening.
He joins former West Brom midfielder Graham Dorrans in exiting the club through mutual consent.
Liverpool and Man Utd lead calls for Premier League to make transfer window change
England's top clubs lead the charge to extend the deadline
Liverpool and Man Utd are among a number of clubs who are aiming to put an end to the early closure of the Premier League transfer windwow, reports the Mirror.
The deadline for several European leagues was almost a month later than in England, and so Man Utd and Liverpool among others will meet with the Premier League later next month to discuss the possibility of extending the window.
Gonalons joins Granada on loan
Newly-promoted La Liga side Granada have signed Maxime Gonalons on loan from Roma.
There is also an option to buy the former Lyon midfielder at the end of the loan.
Rangers confirm Kent signing
