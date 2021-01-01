Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid exit for Ramos growing more likely

Arteta hints at more Arsenal transfers
Mikel Arteta says there could be more transfer dealings at Arsenal before the window closes.
The Gunners are rumoured to be open to sending some of their younger players out on loan, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson looking for more playing time this season.
Arteta confirmed on Saturday that the club's transfer business may not be over, telling reporters: "I spoke with all of the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they are playing and they want to improve their situation.
"I am willing to help them. Some of them the club is willing to help them and we will try to find a solution at the end. But I don’t know whether it’s going to be the case or not."
Klopp: We will try to sign new centre-back
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will try to sign a centre-back before the January transfer window closes.
The club are struggling to overcome the injury crisis that has plagued their back line in recent months and the coach says they will do what is possible to make another signing.
"We try, but how you know, there’s nothing to say until something happens so we will see," he said.
"The situation yesterday didn’t make it easier or whatever but it’s still just that we try to do the right things. If that’s possible we will do it, if not then not."
Torino target Juventus defender Rugani
Daniele Rugani could be set to join Torino before the transfer window closes.
The defender is on loan at Rennes but Calciomercato reports Torino hope to sign him if they sell Nicolas Nkoulou to the French side.
Chong joins Club Brugge from Man Utd
Best of luck in Belgium, @TahithC! 💪#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2021
Man City winger Braaf set for Udinese medical
Jayden Braaf is close to completing a move to Serie A side Udinese, Tuttomercatoweb reports.
A medical is already scheduled for the Manchester City winger, who is expected to join the Italian club on loan for the rest of the season.
Yedlin set for Galatasaray move
Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is set to sign with Galatasaray, reports ESPN.
The American defender is set to travel to Turkey for a medical after the two teams agreed on a fee for the fullback.
Yedlin's contract is set to expire in June and Newcastle were not set to offer him a new deal.
Timbers set to seal deal for Mexican international
The Portland Timbers are set to sign Mexican fullback Josecarlos Van Rankin on loan from Chivas, reports MLSSoccer.com.
The move includes a purchase option for the defender, who made his debut with the Mexican national team in 2018.
Van Rankin can play on the left of the right and has previously featured for Santos Laguna and Pumas.
Tevez: I can't see Messi anywhere other than Barcelona
Carlos Tevez says he cannot see fellow Argentine Lionel Messi donning the colours of any club other than Barcelona.
Messi had a public battle with the club last summer but, despite continued rumours that the forward will leave, Tevez says he cannot imagine it.
Whitecaps add goalkeeper
The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed goalkeeper Evan Newton from Indy Eleven, the MLS club announced.
Newton spent seven years as a starter in the USL Championship, becoming the league's career leader in both clean sheets (50) and saves (478).
"Evan brings a lot of North American experience to our goalkeeper pool and will provide additional veteran leadership to our young group," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "This year, the schedule for both domestic and international play will be extremely busy and it's important we are covered in every position. We are very pleased to welcome Evan and his family to our club."
Burnley sign four players to new deals
CONTRACTS | Matt Lowton, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Kevin Long and Eric Pieters extend stays at Turf Moor. ✍️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 30, 2021
Ajax target Nordsjaelland teenager
Ajax are eyeing Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana as an option to replace Quincy Promes, says Voetbal International.
Promes is expected to return to Spartak Moscow if they make an acceptable bid before the transfer window ends and 18-year-old Sulemana has been tipped to replace him.
Sampdoria to offer Quagliarella contract extension
Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti says the club hope to keep Fabio Quagliarella.
The 37-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he was rumoured to be a target for Juventus, only for the player himself to insist he would not leave Samp.
Asked about Quagliarella's future, Osti told Sky Sport: "I don't see a future for Quagliarella without the Sampdoria shirt on him, he's very important for us. He arrived four years ago and has he has done a lot, he has done great things with us and I hope he can stay "
Saint-Etienne sign Cisse
Saint-Etienne have confirmed the signing of Pape Abou Cisse.
The 25-year-old joins on loan from Olympiakos and the French side have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
✍️ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XLuanVfgCF— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) January 30, 2021
Newcastle make offer for Celtic star Ntcham
Newcastle hope to land Olivier Ntcham on loan from Celtic before the transfer window closes.
Sky Sports reports they have approached Celtic over a deal for the midfielder, who has told the club he wants to leave.
Celtic want to add an option to buy into any loan deal for the 24-year-old.
Hoffenheim target Wehrmann
Hoffenheim are plotting a move for Feyenoord midfielder Jordy Wehrmann, Voetbal International reports.
The 21-year-old can make the move for free in the summer when his contract expires. Wehrmann has made only six Eredivisie appearances this season.
Lautaro to land lucrative Inter deal
Lautaro Martinez is set to sign a new contract at Inter which will see a £98 million ($134m) release clause removed, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Argentine forward, who has been linked with Barcelona in the recent past, is ready to commit to terms that will increase his salary and prolong his stay at San Siro.
Man Utd ‘zombie’ keeper hints at move
Lee Grant admits to feeling like a “zombie” at times as third-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United, with the 38-year-old mulling over a summer move as he works his “balls off” to prove that he can prolong a lengthy playing career.
Grant has told The Sun: “Do I want to spend whatever time is left of my career, doing what I’m doing? Or do I want to go and have one last hurrah somewhere, a little swan song?”
Haaland to stay put until 2022
Erling Haaland is, according to Fabrizio Romano, preparing to remain at Borussia Dortmund until 2022.
Various sides, including Real Madrid and Liverpool, have been linked with the Norwegian striker, but he will not be looking for a move elsewhere in the next transfer window.
Liverpool to loan out a centre-half
Liverpool may be struggling for fit centre-halves, but Football Insider claims Sepp van den Berg is about to be sent out on loan.
Championship side Preston are favourites to land the 19-year-old before Monday’s deadline.
El Shaarawy returns to Roma
Welcome back to #ASRoma, Stephan El Shaarawy! 🙌— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 30, 2021
This season, the club is proud to once again be assisting missing children charities around the world - to raise awareness of the work they do and, hopefully, help see some youngsters returned home safely. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/39g6Po2NNi
Man City won’t move for Alaba
Guardiola has no plans to land Bayern star
Manchester City will not be joining the race for Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, claims 90min.
The versatile Austrian is wanted by leading sides across Europe, and has worked with Pep Guardiola in the past, but those at the Etihad Stadium have no intention of trying to land the free agent.
Trabzonspor reach Rose agreement
Trabzonspor have reached an agreement that will free Danny Rose from his nightmare at Tottenham, claims talkSPORT.
The England international left-back has been frozen out at Spurs, but he is now being presented with an opportunity to start afresh in Turkey.
Milan want permanent move for Dalot
AC Milan are eager to make Diogo Dalot’s loan move from Manchester United permament, reports The Sun.
A £15 million ($21m) deal for the Portuguese defender is being mooted, with those at San Siro ready to meet that asking price.
Bielsa delays Leeds contract talks
Marcelo Bielsa will not be discussing his future at Leeds United until the end of the season, claims The Mirror.
The Argentine tactician has been working on short-term deals at Elland Road and will see the latest of those expire when the current campaign comes to a close.
No Ajax deal for Schone
Lasse Schone will not win a contract at Ajax.
The Danish midfielder has been training at the club following his release fron Genoa, but De Telegraaf is claiming that the presence of Edson Alvarez in the squad means there is no room for Schone.
Perisic turns down Dortmund
Ivan Perisic has turned down the chance to join Borussia Dortmund.
The forward is at Inter Milan, but had the option of a return to the Bundesliga.
However, Sport 1 claims the Croatian declined the chance to return to Germany as he prefers a move to La Liga or the Premier League.
Mustafi on Liverpool's radar
Reds bos Jurgen Klopp has said he wants a new centre-half, but is not prepared to pay "crazy money."
And the Evening Standard is reporting that Mustafi could be a cut-price option - given he is in the final six months of his contract.
Spartak eye Promes return
Quincy Promes has emerged as a transfer target for Spartak Moscow.
The forward was a big hit at Spartak earlier in his career, and De Telegraaf says the Russian side have contacted Ajax over a deal.
Kleindienst leaves Gent for Heidenheim
Erneute Rückkehr: Der FCH leiht Tim Kleindienst bis Saisonende von @KAAGent aus— 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (@FCH1846) January 30, 2021
Herzlich Willkommen zurück, Tim!
Alles zu der Leihe gibt es hier:👉https://t.co/AKt4z2rFT8
🔴🔵 Zweite Liga. Erste Liebe. #NurDerFCH pic.twitter.com/zwQnCg0Aq2
Garner heading for Forest on loan
Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of James Garner on loan from Manchester United.
Paul Taylor of the Athletic says the deal for the midfielder could be done on Saturday, after the Red Devils recalled him from Watford due to a lack of playing time.
Raith sign Fulham forward Abraham
Raith Rovers have signed forward Timmy Abraham on loan from Fulham.
We can announce that striker, Timmy Abraham has joined us on loan from Fulham for the rest of the season!— RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) January 29, 2021
Full story here 👇https://t.co/ryFSGmPOQS#yourroVers pic.twitter.com/Xfh0d109MV
Chakla joins Getafe on loan
Getafe have signed Sofian Chakla on loan from Villarreal.
OFICIAL | Sofian Chakla nuevo futbolista del Getafe CF.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 30, 2021
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 🥳#SofianAzulon pic.twitter.com/WlFasbMC3c
Bayern's secret meeting for Upamencano
Bayern Munich held a "secret meeting" with the representatives of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamencano.
The Bundesliga champions have made no secret of their desire to land the defender, and Bild is claiming the player's agents Sascha Breese and Volker Struth were spotted entering the underground car park of Bayern Munich's offices.
Fadiga on brink of Brest loan
Bandiougou Fadiga is on the brink of sealing a loan move from Paris Saint-Germain to Brest.
A lack of playing time is the issue, with Goal saying Brest are ready to sign him on loan with an option to buy.
Dons face battle for Hornby
Aberdeen are facing stiff competition to sign Fraser Hornby on loan from Reims.
The Dons are keen on taking the young Scot for the second half of the season, but FootballTransfers says teams in Germany and Netherlands are also in the hunt.
Hasenhuttl reveals transfer strategy
Ralph Hasenhuttl has said he is looking for flexibility in players he is targeting for Southampton.
The Saints coach has not divulged names, but wants players who can operate in different positions.
"We are looking for players in multiple positions who are more flexible and can play in several roles in my team," Hasenhuttl has told HampshireLive.
Manchester United's Brandon Williams and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal are being linked.
Gent's Ndayishimiye bid rejected
AA Gent have had an offer for Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye rejected by Willem II.
Nieuwsblad claims the Belgan side have made the signing of a forward a priority, but will have to dig deeper for a player who is attracting interst from Ajax, Brugge and Wolfsburg.
Elche and Alaves eye Barca's Fernandes
Elche and Alaves have expressed interest in taking Matheus Fernandes on loan from Barcelona.
The midfielder joined Barca last summer from Palmeiras, but he has not featured for the club.
Coach Ronald Koeman has said he can go out on loan and Marca claims Elche and Alaves are keen.
'Crazy money' a worry for Klopp in defender pursuit
Jurgen Klopp says the prospect of paying crazy money is hampering Liverpool's pursuit of a new central defender.
The German admitted earlier this week that the Reds will look to enter the transfer market, but money is the problem.
Crunch time for Bale at Spurs
Gareth Bale is at a crucial moment in his Tottenham career, according to Jose Mourinho.
With Harry Kane facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Mourinho needs the likes of Bale - who is on loan at the club from Real Madrid - to step up.
"When you lose a player of Harry's quality, other players have to step up and hopefully Bale can help us," Mourinho said, per the Mail.
Aurier fighting for Spurs future
Serge Aurier is "fighting for his Tottenham future" after a dressing-room row on Thursday.
The full-back stormed out of the stadium after being substituted during Tottenham's loss to Liverpool and the Mail says it could be the end for Aurier at Spurs.
Rojo set to join Boca Juniors
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is set to join Boca Juniors, according to Sky Sports.
United have reached an agreement to terminate the remainder of Rojo's contract, and the defender will join Boca on a free transfer.
The 30-year-old has spent six and a half years at Old Trafford after joining in 2014 from Sporting CP.
Rose agrees Trabzonspor move
Tottenham defender Danny Rose is set to move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, according to talkSPORT.
Rose, who has fallen out with Jose Mourinho and has yet to play for Spurs this season, has been offered a three-and-a-half-year contract by Trabzonspor.
Favre interested in taking over at Marseille
Lucien Favre is interested in taking over at Marseille after the season ends, reports Le10Sport.
Favre, who was sacked by Dortmund in December, has been linked with the post after current manager Andre Villas-Boas declared that this will be his final season at OM.
Lansbury joins Bristol City
Henri Lansbury has joined Bristol City for the remainder of the season after completing a move from Aston Villa.— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) January 29, 2021
Read more: 👇
King to stay at Bournemouth
Bournemouth striker Josh King, who has been linked with a move to West Ham and Everton among others, has told his manager Jason Tindall he will stay at the club.
"He [King] said to me today that he's staying here until the end of the season," Tindall told Sky Sports after the Cherries' 3-1 defeat to Reading on Friday.
"That's great news for us and I'm sure Josh will be looking to do extremely well for us from now until the end of the season."
PSG want Alli on permanent deal
Pochettino hopes loan spell can convince him
PSG hope they can sign Dele Alli on a permanent deal if they are able to first bring him in on loan, claims Eurosport.
Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful of a reunion with his former Tottenham player and PSG apparently believe that if Alli spends some time at the club, he can be convinced to sign for the long term.
Villas-Boas to leave Marseille
Andre Villas-Boas has unexpectedly revealed he is likely to leave Marseille at the end of the season.
Asked in a press conference if it was possible, he replied: "With the current situation I think so."
Man City turned down Dzeko
Manchester City turned down the chance to re-sign Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window, with head coach Pep Guardiola insisting he is happy with the shape of his squad.
Wolves outcast Cutrone set for Valencia move
Patrick Cutrone is set to leave Wolves once again, according to Sky Sports, with the forward close to joining Valencia on loan.
Even in the continuing absence of Raul Jimenez, Cutrone is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.
He spent the first half of the season on loan at Fiorentina but didn't score in 11 brief Serie A appearances.
Gray ready to sign Leverkusen deal
Demarai Gray is set to complete his move to Bayer Leverkusen, with DiMarzio reporting the Leicester winger is in Germany to sign a contract.
The 24-year-old's current deal with Leicester is set to expire at the end of the season.
Ramos getting closer to Madrid exit
Still no compromise on contract renewal
Sergio Ramos is getting closer to an exit from Real Madrid 'with every passing day', according to Marca.
A month has now passed since Madrid presented their latest contract offer, with the club unlikely to make any further compromise.
Laporta fires another shot at PSG over Messi
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has fired an explosive shot at PSG over their pursuit of Lionel Messi.
Hulk returns to Brazil
Former Brazil international Hulk has joined Atletico Mineiro, ending a four-year spell at Shanghai SIPG.
Agora quero ver vocês subirem a tag #NósTemosOHulk para os trends mundiais! pic.twitter.com/OxxQwXdCGa— Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) January 29, 2021