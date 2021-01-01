Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid exit for Ramos growing more likely

Mikel Arteta says there could be more transfer dealings at Arsenal before the window closes.

The Gunners are rumoured to be open to sending some of their younger players out on loan, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson looking for more playing time this season.

Arteta confirmed on Saturday that the club's transfer business may not be over, telling reporters: "I spoke with all of the players about their own situation because they are all aware of the minutes that they are playing and they want to improve their situation.

"I am willing to help them. Some of them the club is willing to help them and we will try to find a solution at the end. But I don’t know whether it’s going to be the case or not."