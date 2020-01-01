Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider selling Tierney

There is a great deal of uncertainty as to who the Gunners can sign this summer

Struggling to qualify for European football for next season and facing losses of nearly £20 million as a result of the pandemic, these are worrying times for Arsenal.

They have been linked with several top players this summer as they aim to recapture their former glory - from Philippe Coutinho to Thomas Partey - but it is more likely they will lose their best players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, than gain new stars.

Manager Mikel Arteta recently told Sky Sports that Arsenal have three possible routes in the market this summer - “Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing."

What would each of those three routes imply, and who would the Gunners sign? Our Arsenal correspondent, Charles Watts, has taken an in-depth look here.