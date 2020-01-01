Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider selling Tierney

Mertens signs Napoli extension
Dries Mertens has agreed to sign a new contract with Napoli, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The Belgian winger was set to become a free agent this summer but he will commit to another two years with the option for a third.
He will earn a basic salary of €4 million per season with an extra €1m available in performance-related bonuses and be given a €2.5m bonus for signing the deal.
French transfer window to open on Monday
French clubs will be able to start making transfers again on Monday, the Professional Football League (FPL) has confirmed.
The 2019-20 season was cancelled in France after football around the world was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The transfer window in France usually opens on July 1, but the governing body has given clubs permission to begin trading with other French clubs before the fiscal year ends on June 30.
Dortmund eye Torres as ideal Sancho replacement
Borussia Dortmund have targeted Valencia star Ferran Torres as their favoured candidate to replace Jadon Sancho.
Sky Sport in Germany reports that the the Bundesliga side have already reached out to the 20-year-old winger's agents, but Ajax, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in contention to land him.
Kouassi to snub AC Milan for PSG
Tanguy Kouassi will sign a professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.
The defender is about to turn 18 and has been offered a deal to stay with the French giants, but AC Milan and RB Leipzig have been flirting with him, too.
He has decided to snub the Italian and German clubs, however, opting to stick with the Ligue 1 champions.
Will Havertz join Real Madrid or Bayern Munich?
Kai Havertz has made it clear he is ready to make the next step in his career.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are said to be leading the race to sign him this summer, but where will he go?
Roma turned down chance to sign Lautaro for €8m
Roma had the chance to sign Lautaro Martinez from Racing for a bargain fee months before Inter snapped him up, according to the striker's agent.
Martinez made the €23 million (£20m/$26m) move to Inter in the summer of 2018 and has been linked with a move to Barcelona, though Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has warned they will have to match his €111m (£99m/$125m) release clause.
Roma, however, could have signed him for a fraction of that price just two years ago, while Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid were also in contention.
Van der Heijden leaves Feyenoord
Jan-Arie van der Heijden has confirmed he has left Feyenoord.
The 32-year-old defender's contract expires at the end of the season and he has told Feyenoord TV that his time at the club is up.
Flick: Who wouldn't want to have Havertz?
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has stepped up the charm offensive for Kai Havertz.
The club are one of several linked with the Bayer Leverkusen star, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid also among the teams linked.
Spurs unlikely to spend big this summer
Tottenham are unlikely to spend big this summer, but they do have one target in mind.
According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham will pursue Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as their primary target this summer.
Spurs recently applied for a loan from the Bank of England as the club looks to recover lost money from the coronavirus pandemic.
‘If Klopp wanted Werner, he’d have got him’
John Barnes says that Liverpool did not miss out on Timo Werner as, if they wanted him bad enough, they would have signed him.
Werner appears bound for Chelsea after being linked with Liverpool for several months, and Barnes believes a move to Anfield never came to fruition because of a decision made by Liverpool.
Chelsea eye Tagliafico as Chilwell backup plan
Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico is on Chelsea's radar, reports Sky Sports.
Chelsea's main priority is a deal for Ben Chilwell, with the club confident that they can sign the fullback this summer.
Chilwell wants to join Chelsea as he knows manager Frank Lampard is an admirer, but, should things go south, Chelsea will pursue Tagliafico as a potential answer in defence.
‘Arsenal have to sell Aubameyang if he won’t sign’
Arsenal will have no choice but to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he refuses to sign a new contract, says Ray Parlour, but a Gunners legend still hopes an extended stay can be agreed.
Parlour told talkSPORT: "I’m praying that he wants to stay and Arsenal can sign him on a new contract and he can be there for the next two or three years under [Mikel] Arteta."
Jimenez available for just £18m
Wolves striker Rual Jimenez could be lured away from Molineux for just £18 million ($23m), claims TuttoJuve.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona have all been linked with the Mexico international, who has seen his stock rise across two seasons in the Premier League.
‘Arsenal won’t sell Tierney, he’s an exciting talent’
Kieran Tierney may have sparked talk of a reunion being put in place with former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester, but Ray Parlour cannot see Arsenal agreeing to part with “a very exciting player”.
The former Gunners star told talkSPORT: "Well, he would be playing Champions League football next season if he did move to Leicester, but I’d be amazed if Arsenal let him go."
Solskjaer held Werner talks
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met with Chelsea-bound Timo Werner back in February, reports The Athletic.
The Red Devils have been in the market for more firepower, but a Germany international striker is now seemingly set to head for Stamford Bridge.
Pep to appoint new City assistant
Pep Guardiola is poised to make Juanma Lillo his new assistant at Manchester City, claims the Daily Mail.
The Catalan has been without a right-hand man since Mikel Arteta headed to Arsenal, but an experienced head is being drafted in who has currently worked with Real Sociedad, Chile and Sevilla.
Man Utd confident on Pogba deal
Manchester United believe the presence of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford will help to keep Paul Pogba at the club.
The Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils are confident of thrashing out a new contract with their France international midfielder.
Man Utd-linked 'Octopus’ edges towards Benfica exit
The Red Devils are said to be keeping a close eye on the development of 20-year-old midfielder Florentino Luis
The agent of Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, who has earned the nickname ‘The Octopus’, admits that interest has been registered in the Manchester United and AC Milan-linked youngster.
Florentino’s representative, Bruno Carvalho Santos, told ESPN of the mounting speculation his client is generating: "Florentino is one of the highest rated young defensive midfielders in Europe, so there is a lot of interest in him at the moment.
"There has been a lot of talk about Milan, but I can tell you that there is a lot of competition for his services, with clubs in England, Germany and Spain also following him closely."
ICYMI: Chelsea agree to pay Werner's £54m release clause
The Blues are looking to add one of Europe's most prolific centre-forwards to their ranks when the transfer window reopens
The biggest transfer story of the summer so far emerged last night, as Chelsea have agreed to pay Timo Werner's £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause after tabling a contract offer for the RB Leipzig striker, Goal can confirm.
The clause is between €55-60m (£50-54m) depending on whether Leipzig qualify for the Champions League this season, however Chelsea have agreed to pay regardless and Liverpool have admitted defeat in their pursuit of the Germany international.
The Blues have offered Werner a contract worth £9m ($11.4m) per year at Stamford Bridge and are now expecting a clear run at signing the forward.
All the details can be found in our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella's report here.
Lille forward Osimhen dismisses reports of Napoli transfer
The in-demand Nigerian striker was said to have finalised a move to the Serie A club
Lille forward Victor Osimhen has denied reports that he has agreed a transfer to Napoli, dismissing them as "fake news".
Osimhen enjoyed an impressive campaign in Ligue 1 with the northern French club, before the 2019-20 campaign was ended early as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This has seen the Nigeria international linked with several clubs around Europe.
This led to claims from Nigerian website Omasports that Osimhen has agreed a deal with Serie A club Napoli - however, these have been rubbished by the player himself, who contacted the website in question to set the record straight.
He told Omasports: “The news relating to my agreement with Napoli is false. I am surprised by these journalists who claim to be professionals. Ignore this fake news on my account, when there is an agreement for my transfer you will know it directly from me."
Leverkusen need Champions League football to keep Havertz, says Ballack
The 20-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the game at the moment
Kai Havertz needs regular Champions League football and Bayer Leverkusen must secure a top-four finish to keep the reported Manchester United and Bayern Munich target, says Michael Ballack.
Attacking midfielder Havertz is one of the most sought-after players in world football and has been tipped for a big-money move in the next transfer window.
Ballack told Sport 1: "It will be important for him to always play in the Champions League in order to be able to compete with the best. Therefore it will be important for Leverkusen to reach fourth place."
Lautaro's arrival is the beginning of the end for Suarez at Barcelona
The Uruguayan can still play a role at Camp Nou, but the clock is ticking on his phenomenal spell
However the remaining weeks of the season turn out for Quique Setien's charges, they may prove especially poignant for his feisty No.9.
With Lautaro Martinez's arrival seemingly inevitable, this could be Luis Suarez's final taste of life as Barca's first-choice centre-forward – and his future at the club is by no means certain.
What does the future hold for one of modern football's most controversial but undoubtedly talented strikers? Daniel Edwards has taken a look and you can read his article here.
No Champions League, no Partey? Arsenal's transfer window conundrums explained
There is a great deal of uncertainty as to who the Gunners can sign this summer
Struggling to qualify for European football for next season and facing losses of nearly £20 million as a result of the pandemic, these are worrying times for Arsenal.
They have been linked with several top players this summer as they aim to recapture their former glory - from Philippe Coutinho to Thomas Partey - but it is more likely they will lose their best players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, than gain new stars.
Manager Mikel Arteta recently told Sky Sports that Arsenal have three possible routes in the market this summer - “Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing."
What would each of those three routes imply, and who would the Gunners sign? Our Arsenal correspondent, Charles Watts, has taken an in-depth look here.
Flamengo turn down Spurs offer for Gerson
Tottenham have had regular contact with the entourage of Flamengo midfielder Gerson, Goal can confirm, with the Premier League side prepared to offer £16 million ($20m) for the 23-year-old's signature.
It is understood that the Brazilian club have no intention of selling one of their star men, however, and the player himself appears to be intent on staying in his home country to continue his development under Jorge Jesus, who recently signed a one-year contract extension.
Why Liverpool pulled the plug on Chelsea-bound Werner
After months of flirting between Liverpool and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, the Reds appear set to lose out on their man to Chelsea.
But why would Jurgen Klopp and Co. allow one of their Premier League rivals to beat them to the signing of one of Europe's most dangerous frontmen?
Lautaro the beginning of the end for Suarez at Barca
Lautaro Martinez's seemingly inevitable arrival at Camp Nou will spell the beginning of the end of Luis Suarez at Barcelona, writes Daniel Edwards.
Read Goal's full analysis of the Uruguayan's past, present and future right here
'Get UCL football or lose Havertz'
Former midfielder Michael Ballack has warned his old club Bayer Leverkusen that they must secure Champions League football or risk losing Kai Havertz when the transfer window opens.
Havertz, linked with Man Utd and Bayern Munich among others, is one of football's hottest young prospects and Ballack believes European football at the highest level is required for him to continue his development.
Sancho came close to joining Real Madrid
Jadon Sancho came close to joining Real Madrid back in 2017, claims AS.
The England international was heading for the exits at Manchester City back then and ended up joining Borussia Dortmund as he felt there would be greater opportunities for him to see regular game time in Germany - a big call which has been proved correct.
Liverpool focus on Alisson & Van Dijk deals
Liverpool will focus on getting fresh terms in place for Alisson and Virgil van Dijk after seemingly missing out on Timo Werner, claims The Independent.
A prolific German frontman appears to be heading for Chelsea, with those at Anfield now set to prioritise the agreeing of contract extensions with key men.
Griezmann wants to end career in MLS
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is poised to end his career in MLS, admitting that's where he sees his playing days coming to a natural conclusion.
The World Cup winner has told the Los Angeles Times: “I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”
Chilwell tempted by Chelsea choice
Ben Chilwell is tempted by the interest being shown in him from Chelsea, reports The Mirror.
The England international left-back has not, however, pushed for an exit door to open at Leicester and will wait to see what happens on the transfer front.
Rakitic set for talks over Sevilla return
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic will meet with Sevilla officials to discuss a potential return to the club at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Andalucian outfit are hoping to secure the 32-year-old services for a cut-price fee in the summer transfer window.
However, Rakitic is likely to demand a three-year contract if he is to leave Barca before his current deal at Camp Nou expires next year, which Sevilla are unwilling to offer.
Man City eyeing Barca's Sergi Roberto
Manchester City are considering a summer approach for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Barca are open to selling the 28-year-old, whose current contract at Camp Nou is due to expire in 2022.
Roberto is well known to City boss Pep Guardiola, and could be lured to the Premier League when the transfer window reopens.
Arsenal prepared to meet Kokcu's £23m asking price
Arsenal are prepared to meet Feyenoord's £23 million (£21m/$26m) asking price for Orkun Kokcu - according to Voetball international.
Mikel Arteta has approved a summer move for the 19-year-old, who has been dubbed the 'new Mesut Ozil'.
Kocku has contributed three goals and six assists to Feyenoord's cause in 35 appearances this season.
Roma target Everton striker Kean
Everton centre-forward Moise Kean has emerged as a transfer target for Roma, according to Calcio Mercato.
Giallorossi boss Paulo Fonseca sees the 20-year-old as the ideal long-term replacement for Edin Dzeko in his starting line up.
Kean has only scored once in 26 outings for Everton since joining the club from Juventus last summer.
Inter hoping to extend Sanchez's loan
Inter want Alexis Sanchez to remain at San Siro beyond the end of the season - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Chilean winger is due to return to Manchester United later this year, but the Nerazzurri are hoping to extend his loan deal.
Sanchez has only featured in 15 games for Inter since joining the club back in August, scoring once.
PSG submit opening offer of €30m for Bennacer
Paris Saint-Germain have submitted a €30 million (£27m/$34m) offer for Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer - according to Calcio Mercato.
The French champions are eager to bring in the 22-year-old this summer, but the Rossoneri are unlikely to sanction a prized asset's departure unless his €50 million (£45m/$57m) buy-out clause is met.
Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Bennacer, who has racked up 23 appearances for Milan in all competitions this season.
Real Madrid linked with Tottenham's Son
Real Madrid have been linked with a summer move for Tottenham winger Son Heung-min by Spanish publication Don Balon.
Blancos president Florentino Perez is a keen admirer of the 27-year-old, who has enjoyed another strong season at Spurs.
However, Tottenham are unlikely to listen to any offers below €150 million (£135m/$170m) for a prized asset who is tied to the club until 2023.
Arsenal consider selling Tierney
Scottish defender set for early Emirates exit
Arsenal may sell Kieran Tierney in order to raise extra funds for summer transfers - according to The Express.
Brendan Rodgers is keen on reuniting with the 22-year-old at Leicester, having previously worked with the full-back at Celtic.
Tierney's first season at Arsenal has been disrupted by injuries, and the club could cut their losses on the Scottish defender when the market reopens.
Arsenal lack kudos and cash to sign top players – Smith
Arsenal lack the “cash or the kudos to attract the top players”, Alan Smith has warned, with Mikel Arteta considered to be facing a tough challenge in the next transfer market.
The current Gunners boss has started piecing together recruitment plans. He inherited his squad in north London from Unai Emery midway through the 2019-20 campaign and has made few changes to it.
An opportunity to bolster the ranks, with comings and goings, will present itself over the summer. Arsenal are, however, facing the threat of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and may find it difficult to plug that striking gap if the talismanic club captain moves on.
Read the full story on Goal.
AC Milan set sights on Kouassi & Ajer in centre-back search
AC Milan have identified Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Tanguy Kouassi and Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer as transfer targets - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Rossoneri are looking at both players in their ongoing search for a new defensive partner for Alessio Romagnoli.
Kouassi has already broken into PSG's first team at the age of 17, while Ajer has enjoyed a fine 2019-20 season at Celtic.
RB Leipzig plan to replace Werner with Rashica
RB Leipzig are closing in on the signing of Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica - according to Bleacher Report.
Julian Nagelsmann will look to add the 23-year-old to his ranks after Timo Werner completes his proposed move to Chelsea this summer.
Rashica has scored 10 goals and laid on six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions for Bremen this season.
Tonali wants to join Inter
Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali wants to complete a transfer to Inter - according to Sky Italy journalist Fabrizio Romano.
The two clubs have already opened talks over a possible deal ahead of the summer transfer window.
Tonali, who has also been linked with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, still has two years left to run on his current contract at Brescia.