Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd join Bissouma battle

Kira joins Melbourne City
W-League club Melbourne City have completed the signing of Japanese international Chinatsu Kira, the club has confirmed.
The attacking midfielder was most recently playing for Urawa Red Diamonds.
D.C. United re-sign Seitz
D.C. United re-sign goalkeeper Chris Seitz through 2021 season.
D.C. United re-sign goalkeeper Chris Seitz through 2021 season.
Guardiola plays down striker swoop
Pep Guardiola does not expect to bring in a new striker during the January transfer window, despite Manchester City's goalscoring problems.
City have scored just 19 goals from their 13 Premier League matches, 18 fewer than at the same stage last season.
The club's greatest ever goalscorer Sergio Aguero has missed much of the season as he recovers from knee surgery while Gabriel Jesus was also missing from the 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday.
Roma and Juventus circling for Reynolds
Bryan Reynolds is the next USA gem ready to move to European football. AS Roma and Club Brugge have opened talks to sign the 18 y.o. right back - also Juventus will meet his agents. Race on. 🇺🇸🇪🇺 #transfers @DiMarzio— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2020
Liverpool considering selling 'unhappy' Salah
Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool and the Reds are considering cashing in on the Egyptian, according to his former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika.
Aboutrika says the 28-year-old was particularly frustrated at not being made captain for the recent Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland, though there are apparently other reasons why he is unsettled at Anfield.
Arteta to get Arsenal's financial backing
Mikel Arteta will get financial support from Arsenal in January as the club try to turn their poor form around, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners remain fully behind Arteta and will make funds available for signings when the transfer window re-opens.
Man Utd join Bissouma battle
Three Premier League clubs are now circling
Manchester United are the latest club to show interest in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, claims the Express.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also circling for the 24-year-old, who has impressed in the Premier League since his move from Lille in 2018.