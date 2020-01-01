Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea willing to sell Kante

Liverpool in pole position to sign Thiaw
Reds set to land defender
Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Schalke defender Malick Thiaw - according to Don Balon.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the 18-year-old, but Jurgen Klopp has already made contact with the teenager's representatives.
Thiaw has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level after making his first senior appearance for Schalke earlier this season.
West Ham make Aina enquiry
West Ham have approached Torino over Ola Aina's availability - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Everton are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old right-back, who completed a £9 million move to the Stadio Olimpico Grande from Chelsea last summer.
Aina has racked up 25 appearances across all competitions for Torino in the 2019-20 season.
Barca willing to swap Semedo for Cancelo
Barcelona are prepared to offer Manchester City Nelson Semedo in exchange for Joao Cancelo - according to the Telegraph.
Cancelo has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola's side since moving to Etihad Stadium from Juventus last summer.
Barca are ready to capitalise on the 25-year-old's current situation, and could send Semedo to City in a swap deal which may suit both parties.
Chelsea willing to sell Kante
PSG and Real Madrid eyeing French enforcer
Chelsea are prepared to sanction N'Golo Kante's departure if they receive a suitable offer this summer - according to 90min.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing the World Cup-winning midfielder, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge is not due to expire until 2023.
At the age of 29, Chelsea are not certain Kante has a long-term future at the club, and will be open to offers when the transfer market swings open later in the year.
Napoli eyeing West Ham star Felipe Anderson
West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson is the subject of interest from Napoli - according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Italian giants want the Brazilian to replace Jose Callejon, who looks set to leave Stadio San Paolo this summer.
Anderson has struggled for form with West Ham this season, scoring just once in 25 Premier League outings, and Napoli are hoping to lure him away from the London Stadium when the transfer market reopens.
Mane may have to leave Liverpool to win Ballon d'Or - Kamara
Sadio Mane "deserved" to win the Ballon d'Or last year, and "may have to leave Liverpool" in order to pick up the accolade in the future, according to Diomansy Kamara.
2020 was a superb year for Mane on both an individual and team level, as he helped Liverpool get their hands on three major trophies.
Despite his impressive exploits in the final third, Virgil van Dijk was widely credited as the main man behind Liverpool's success, as he picked up the UEFA Men's Player of the Year prize before finishing second in the voting for the Ballon d'Or behind Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.
Mane placed a respectable fourth, with five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo ending up in third, but Kamara believes a fellow countryman's performances warranted a higher position.