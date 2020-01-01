Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City join Chilwell chase

are hoping to fend off the interest being shown in Odsonne Edouard by tying him to a new contract.

Neil Lennon has said of a striker who has been linked with and Arsenal: "There are discussions at the minute with his [Edouard’s] representatives.

"Ultimately he’s a player we want around. He’s a fantastic player.

"He’s really blossomed over the last couple of seasons. He had a magnificent season this year and we want to keep him.

"It’s as simple as that. We’re doing everything we can to keep him here for at least another season anyway."