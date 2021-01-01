Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern have competition for €20m Adeyemi

Donny van de Beek says he has held “positive” talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his Manchester United future and is confident of making an impression this season after a difficult opening year at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international made just four Premier League starts during 2020-21 following his £35 million ($48m) switch from Ajax and his future was brought into question over the summer.

Read the full story on Goal!