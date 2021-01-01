Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raiola demanded £50m-per-year package from Chelsea for Haaland

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United are unlikely to make further additions in the summer transfer window although he did confess that "you never know in the world of football".

In an interview with VG, Solskjaer said: "I don't think much is going to happen. If something happens, it is a bonus. You never know what happens in the world of football.

"But we've had a very good window. I am happy with what we've done."

