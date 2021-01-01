Burnley ready for Ramsdale raid
Burnley will, according to The Sun, look to lure Aaron Ramsdale away from Sheffield United if Nick Pope leaves Turf Moor.
The England U21 international has suffered relegation with the Blades, but could be offered an immediate return to the Premier League for 2021-22.
Rice back on Man Utd's radar
Declan Rice is interesting Manchester United once again, claims Express Sport.
The West Ham midfielder has seen a move to Old Trafford mooted for some time, with the Red Devils now ready to use Jesse Lingard as a makeweight in a bid to get a deal over the line.
Leeds make midfielder a top priority
Leeds United are making the addition of another defensive midfielder a top priority for the summer window, claims Football Insider.
The Whites have struggled when Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable this season, with suitable cover for the England international now being sought.
Spurs in talks to sign Corinthians teenager Varanda
Tottenham are in talks to sign Corinthians teenager Rodrigo Varanda - according to The Sun.
Spurs are hoping to wrap up a £9 million summer deal for the 18-year-old after making initial contact with his current employers.
Varanda's representatives are already trying to get the attacker's travel documents ready for the move, but Corinthians want to extend his contract in order to increase his value.
Atletico target Hysaj
Atletico Madrid have identified Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of the 27-year-old, who is set to drop into the free agency pool at the end of June.
Atletico could table a contract offer for Hysaj as they look for cut-price options in the market amid the coronavirus crisis.
Nice still keen on Lingard
Nice are still keen on Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The French club wanted to sign the England international on loan in January, but he signed a short-term deal at West Ham instead.
Nice are set to rekindle their interest in the summer, having seen Lingard rediscover his best form at the London Stadium.
Man Utd interested in Lens defender Medina
Lens defender Facundo Medina is the subject of interest from Manchester United - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Red Devils are weighing up a summer move for the 21-year-old, whose current contract is due to run until 2024.
Medina has appeared in 22 Ligue 1 games for Lens so far this term, scoring twice.
England likeliest Lewandowski destination (SportBild)
If Bayern Munich sell their star striker this summer, it would be to a Premier League club
Robert Lewandowski's next destination might be in England, as SportBild claims the striker's agent will apply pressure on Bayern Munich to either put together a lucrative contract extension or sell him to a team that can afford his wages, likely in the Premier League.
The 32-year-old remains one of the deadliest goalscorers in the world, netting 36 goals in the Bundesliga in just 26 appearances this campaign while also carrying a heavy workload in the Champions League.
Lewandowski's current Bayern contract runs until 2023.
Lukaku not planning to leave Inter
Romelu Lukaku does not plan to leave Inter Milan this summer after the club's Serie A title victory, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The striker told Sky Sport on Sunday that "he's really proud to be an Inter player" - and Romano said the Belgium international will stick around for next season amid reported interest from clubs outside Italy.
Ajer watched by Newcastle
Newcastle are tracking Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Record.
Ajer was watched by Newcastle scouts as the Hoops were beaten 4-1 by Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm match.
Moyes rules West Ham out of Abraham race
West Ham boss David Moyes said Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham would be too expensive for the club to purchase at his reported price tag of £40 million (€46m/$55m).
"It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out," said Moyes via Sky Sports. "So if that's the figure and that's what's being said, we are ruled out.
"We don't have that money, we don't have that to buy a striker at that price, no. Is that sort of figure our total spend? It may well be. But you never know here."
Abraham is said to be a top target of several Premier League clubs after falling out of favour with the Blues, but the field of interested teams might narrow if Chelsea refuse to budge from their asking price.
Mason delays Bale future talk
Ryan Mason said he didn't want to discuss Gareth Bale's future at Tottenham, saying the club would revisit the on-loan winger's status after the campaign.
Bale led Spurs with a hat-trick on Sunday against Sheffield United.
Sporting CP want to sign 'the Neymar of Bissau'
Sporting CP want to sign Vando Felix, who has been 'the Neymar of Bissau'.
Record believes that the Lisbon club face competition from Sporting Braga for the 18-year-old Leixoes attacker.
Alaba to match Ramos' wages
Real Madrid will pay David Alaba the same €12 million-per-year (£10.5m/$14.5m) wage they give to Sergio Ramos, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Alaba's switch to Madrid has not been officially confirmed, but it is an open secret that this is his destination.
Ramos' future, though, looks far less clear.
Van de Saar confirms Man Utd contact
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van de Saar has said the club has tried to get him to return in a backroom role.
“Manchester United? It’s always nice to read positive things about you,” he told ESPN.
“Everyone is ambitious in life. Did they contact me? Yes, a few years ago already.”
Batlles tipped for Montpellier job
Laurent Batlles has been tipped to take over from outgoing Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian.
Foot Mercato believes that the Troyes head coach is high on the Ligue 1 side's shortlist.