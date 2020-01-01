Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lead chase for £120m Sancho

Barca looking to exchange players for Lautaro
Inter would accept part-exchange deal for striker
Barcelona are looking to drive down Lautaro Martinez's transfer fee by including several players in the deal, according to Sport.
Inter are reluctant to sell their Argentine star but would consider such a part-exchange as they look to strengthen their squad for 2020-1.
Chelsea look to raise £30m from Emerson & Moses sales
Chelsea are hoping to sell both Emerson and Victor Moses in order to fund the signing of a new left-back, claims the Sun.
The Blues believe they could raise up to £30 million ($35m) from the pair over the summer.
That would increase their purchasing power in defence, with Leicester's Ben Chilwell, Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Porto’s Alex Telles possible options on the left.
'Roma's football better for me than Arsenal under Emery'
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has admitted life with Roma is far more enjoyable than his final few months with Arsenal under former manager Unai Emery.
The 31-year-old Armenia international made just one Premier League appearance for the Gunners in 2019-20 before making the season-long loan switch to Serie A in mid-September.
He has since featured 13 times including eight starts and scored six goals in driving Roma up to a current standing of fifth spot.
Man Utd lead chase for £120m Sancho
Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in BVB star
Manchester United are in pole position to capture Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho, reports the Mirror.
The ex-Man City trainee has attracted attention from Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea in England.
But United are determined to meet Dortmund's £120m ($142m) valuation and complete a deal this summer.
Arsenal hopes for Upamecano rise
Arsenal’s chances of landing RB Leipzig centre back Dayot Upamecano have moved a step closer.
Sport Bild reports that the 21-year-old has told the Bundesliga outfit he wants to leave at the end of the season.
The Gunners have long tracked the French under-21 international and made a move for him last summer but were unable to prise him away.
Any deal would not come cheap with a number of clubs showing interest but a £55 million (€60m/$65m) deal is on the cards.
Ancelotti keen on Allan
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a reunion with Napoli midfielder Allan.
CalcioMercato reports that the 29-year-old Brazilian is not out of contract until the summer of 2023 but they could still sell for lower than his market value in order to offload him.
Everton are said to be monitoring the situation and preparing a serious offer for a player rated highly by Ancelotti from his time in charge at the Stadio San Paolo.