Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice

Dani Alves move to Boca 'possible'

2021-09-11T22:55:28Z

Dani Alves could make a sensational move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors, with the player's management agency admitting that "everything is possible", as reported by Marca

Alves is now a free agent after rescinding his contract with Sao Paulo midway through the 2021 season.

Terry interested in Forest job

2021-09-11T22:45:20Z

Former Chelsea star John Terry would be interested in taking over as manager of Nottingham Forest, claims the Sun

Current boss Chris Hughton is under pressure at Forest having failed to win so far in the 2021-22 season.

Juve confident in Dybala extension

2021-09-11T22:41:29Z

'Messi departure could have been avoided'

2021-09-11T22:35:01Z

La Liga boss Javier Tebas believes Lionel Messi's exit from the Spanish top flight could have been averted. 

"Messi's exit might be the most painful, because I personally consider him the best of all time," the president told Sport

"He didn't deserve to leave like that, not just from Barca but from the league itself."

Contract talks underway for Vlahovic

2021-09-11T22:25:57Z

Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice (Sun)

2021-09-11T22:15:25Z

West Ham star seen as Fernandinho successor

Manchester City will battle their arch-rivals United for the signature of West Ham United star Declan Rice, reports the Sun

Rice is seen as a perfect heir to City favourite Fernandinho, but would cost either Manchester giant roughly £100 million next summer. 

