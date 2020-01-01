Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe will sign new PSG deal under one condition

One threat to Madrid's chase for France star

Kylian Mbappe will only sign a new PSG deal if he is allowed to leave the club if a certain value is matched, AS believes.

The paper reports that he has turned down three offers from the club already and could leave for around €180 million (£161m/$213m) in the summer.

If a minimum-fee release clause were inserted into the deal, it would likely be closer to Neymar's €222m world-record fee.