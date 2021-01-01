Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi wants PSG move with two-year contract ready

Renato Sanches agrees Barcelona move
Renato Sanches has reached a personal agreement to join Barcelona, according to Le 10 Sport.But the Catalan side may not have enough money to buy him this summer and may have to hope Lille will be tempted by a loan offer with an option to make it permanent next year.
Chelsea line up £95m Lukaku bid as Inter reject swap deal (Daily Mail)
Nerazzurri demand cash-only deal for Belgian striker
Chelsea are edging closer to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, The Daily Mail claims.
The Blues have stepped up talks with Inter and are preparing to pay £95 million ($132m) to land him.Chelsea offered to include Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso as part of the deal, says Calciomercato but Inter have said they want a cash-only deal.
West Ham make €14m Caleta-Car bid
West Ham have made an offer for Marseille star Duje Caleta-Car, according to L’Equipe.
The Premier League side tried to sign him last summer but the player decided to stay.
Now they have returned and made a €14 million (£12m/$16m) bid, with €3m in bonuses available. Marseille, meanwhile, are demanding at least €20m (£17m/$24m).
Aguero wants Barcelona exit after Messi debacle (Beteve)
Striker’s lawyers are reviewing agreement with Catalan side
Sergio Aguero wants to leave Barcelona, according to Beteve.
The Argentine striker just joined the club this summer, but he expected to play alongside Lionel Messi.
Now that Barca have given up hope of signing Messi, Aguero is furious and has told his lawyers to try to find a way out of the club for him as soon as possible.
Messi wants PSG move with two-year contract ready (RMC Sport)
Argentina star has said yes to Ligue 1 side’s approach
Lionel Messi has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he is ready to join the club, says RMC Sport.The French side are preparing a two-year contract with an option to extend for one more season and Sky Sport Italia https://sport.sky.it/calciomercato/2021/08/06/messi-psg-calciomercato-news claims he will pocket €35 million per season.