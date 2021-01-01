Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has changed Manchester United with his "second to none" mentality, according to left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw said players follow their Portuguese team-mate's example when it comes to his training focus and professionalism, with the defender believing Ronaldo's strong leadership could eventually lead to improved on-field fortunes for the entire team.

However, United's resolve is being tested early in the season as three defeats in September and a disappointing draw against Everton to begin October have cooled the warm feelings that abounded when Ronaldo first announced his shock return.

