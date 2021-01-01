Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract

Inter and Milan battle over Alvarez
Fierce city rivals Inter and Milan are going head-to-head over River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez, reports CalcioMercato.
Alvarez has pushed his way into the Argentina team at just 21 and proved River's hero on Sunday as he netted both goals to deliver a 2-1 Superclasico victory over Boca Juniors.
Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract (L'Equipe)
Midfielder now prepared to ignore PSG & Madrid interest
Paul Pogba has now decided to extend his stay at Manchester United, reports L'Equipe.
The midfielder, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in recent seasons, wants to renew his contract, in return for one of the highest wage packets in Premier League history.
Juventus ready to sell Ramsey
Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, reports the Daily Mail.
Ramsey has fallen out of favour in Turin this season, and his club are considering letting him go after almost three years.
Ronaldo changed Man Utd with 'second to none' mentality - Shaw
Cristiano Ronaldo has changed Manchester United with his "second to none" mentality, according to left-back Luke Shaw.
Shaw said players follow their Portuguese team-mate's example when it comes to his training focus and professionalism, with the defender believing Ronaldo's strong leadership could eventually lead to improved on-field fortunes for the entire team.
However, United's resolve is being tested early in the season as three defeats in September and a disappointing draw against Everton to begin October have cooled the warm feelings that abounded when Ronaldo first announced his shock return.
Premier League to approve Newcastle's Saudi takeover
The Premier League is set to give the green light to the Saudi Investment Fund's takeover of Newcastle United, claims the Sun.
Saudi Arabia is planning to lift the ban on beIn Sport in the country, one of the principle obstacles to the deal, which could now be completed as soon as Thursday.