Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to revive interest in Alli

Bayern lead Kamara chase
Bayern Munich are eyeing a summer move for Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, reports Sky Germany.
The European champions held internal talks about the 21-year-old last summer where it was decided to wait until 2021 before making a formal bid.
Kamara's ability to play both midfield and defence is particularly attractive to Bayern, with the futures of the likes of David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez uncertain.
Arsenal face battle for Szoboszlai
Arsenal are ready to make a move for Red Bull Salzburg forward Dominik Szoboszlai in January, but face stiff competition for his signature, according to Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old is considering whether to leave Salzburg next month following their exit from the Champions League, with the Gunners and RB Leipzig potential destinations.
However, Szoboszlai may choose to remain in Austria until the summer amid rumours Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are keen on making a move at the end of the season.
Smith eyes attacking reinforcements
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is ready to target a striker in January as back up to Ollie Watkins if Wesley doesn't fully recover in time for the second half of the campaign, reports the Mail.
The Brazilian is back in light training after 11 months out with cruciate and medial knee ligament damage, but it remains to be seen how quickly he can get himself up to full speed.
If his rehabilitation spills well into the new year then Smith is ready to enter the winter market.
Juve turned down Rabiot-Digne swap
Juventus rejected a swap deal from Everton last summer involving Adrien Rabiot and Lucas Digne, according to Calciomercato.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly a big admirer of Rabiot and was prepared to offer his fellow Frenchman Digne in exchange in order to bring the midfielder to Goodison Park.
Rabiot had been out of favour under previous head coach Maurizio Sarri, but current boss Andrea Pirlo is a big fan of the 25-year-old and had no intention of letting him leave Turin.
PSG to revive interest in Alli
England international has struggled for game time in north London
Paris Saint-Germain are to revive their interest in Tottenham's Dele Alli in January, reports the Mail.
The French champions made a number of loan offers for the England international over the summer but Spurs were not interested in letting him go.
However, Alli remains way down the pecking order in north London and has started just once in the Premier League all season, offering encouragement to PSG that a fresh bid in January will be more successful.