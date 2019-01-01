Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal players losing faith in Emery

Marco Silva's fate at is all but sealed, with former manager David Moyes lined up to replace the struggling Portuguese boss.

The club's board met immediately after Saturday's hugely disappointing loss at home to Norwich, with Chairman Bill Kenwright and owner Farhad Moshiri worried about the current situation.

Moshiri will reportedly keep Silva in charge for next weekend's trip to Leicester, but according to the Mirror, Moyes could be brought in before then in an attempt to resolve the situation as soon as possible.