Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leicester eye shock Coutinho move

Man Utd hold further Sancho talks
Manchester United held further talks with Borussia Dortmund over the weekend as they look to agree a fee for Jadon Sancho, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Sancho is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils but they have yet to submit an acceptable fee to Dortmund.
The German club want around €95 million (£81m/$115m) for the 21-year-old, with United currently reluctant to go above €70m (£60m/$84m).
Lazio could make Jovetic move
Lazio are considering a move to sign Stefan Jovetic on a free transfer according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
New Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to bolster his front line and sees Jovetic as the ideal signing as he can play in multiple forward positions.
Jovetic, who has previously played in Italy for Inter Milan and Fiorentina, will become a free agent when his Monaco contract expires at the end of the month.
Milan close in on Tomori
AC Milan will confirm the permanent signing of Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea this week, reports Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old impressed on loan at Rossoneri during the second half of last season and the club have moved quickly to tie the defender down to a permanent deal.
The Serie A club will pay Chelsea in the region of €7 million (£6m/$8.4m) for Tomori, who will sign a five-year contract at the San Siro.
Juve extend Morata loan
Juventus have agreed to loan Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid for another season, reports Todofichajes.
With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is wary of losing too much firepower so moved quickly to secure the Spaniard's services for another year.
The deal will see Juve pay Atletico a loan fee of €10 million ($14m) with the option to turn the loan into a permanent deal next summer.
Atletico eye Calhanoglu as De Paul alternative
Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Hakan Calhanoglu should they fail to land Rodrigo De Paul, according to Sport.
Udinese star De Paul remains their prime target this summer but boss Diego Simeone is keen to have a back up option in case the deal stalls.
Calhanoglu looks to be that player, with the Turkey international available on a free transfer when his Milan contract expires at the end of the month.
Leicester eye Coutinho move
Former Reds star could return to Premier League
Leicester are considering a shock move for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers signed Coutinho at Liverpool nine years ago and could make a €20 million (£17m/$24m) bid to bring him back to the Premier League.
Coutinho has struggled to replicate his best form since joining Barca from Liverpool in 2018 and the club are open to getting him off the wage bill this summer, even if that is on a temporary basis via a loan.