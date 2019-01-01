Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd favour Sancho over new centre-half

Thomas Tuchel has said he is not bothered by president Florentino Perez's comments on rumoured targets Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, insisting "everyone wants" the pair.

Perez said he would sign "both" Mbappe and Neymar after being asked who he would choose of the star forwards following Zinedine Zidane's return to Madrid on Monday.

Read his full comments on Goal!