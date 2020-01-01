Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino snubbed Barca to make Man Utd move

Renato Sanches wanted in Italy
Conte wants Chelsea trio at Inter
Antonio Conte is set to raid former club Chelsea to strengthen his Inter squad, Tuttosport reports.
The coach wants to add Olivier Giroud, Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso to his ranks. All are out of favour at Stamford Bridge currently.
Barcelona aim to offload five in January
Several players, including a Man Utd target, are set to be put up for sale
Barcelona are ready to sell five players in January, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Martin Braithwaite, Carles Alena, Ousmane Dembele, Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti are not part of Ronald Koeman's plans and are set to leave the club in order to raise much-needed funds.
Manchester United will be particularly taken by this news given they continue to covet Dembele.
Pochettino snubbed Barca to make Man Utd move
Ex-Spurs boss determined to make Old Trafford deal
Mauricio Pochettino was twice approached by Barcelona over taking the head coach job at Camp Nou - but he turned it down as he is waiting for the Manchester United job to become available, the Daily Star reports.
The former Tottenham boss is considered the favourite to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford should the Norwegian be sacked.
Reguilon left Madrid after Luca Zidane spat
Sergio Reguilon left Real Madrid for Tottenham after a falling out with Luca Zidane, son of coach Zinedine.
El Confidencial reports that his relationship with the coach was tarnished by the incident and led to him departing - not because of a lack of quality.