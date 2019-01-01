According to the Daily Mail, Leicester and are among the clubs scouting Ronald Sobowale.

Sobowale is the cousin of star David Alaba and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke in the academy before he was released at 15. He now plays as a forward for non-league Whyteleafe, where has has been prolific enough to attract interest from several Premier League sides.

Though he is currently on trial with , Leicester and Watford are also reported to be keeping tabs on his development. Sobowale has previously been on trial with Cardiff, where he scored the winner against side in a friendly.