Ajax wanted Barca youngster in the summer
Ajax were among several clubs who wanted to bring in Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig on loan in the summer, reports Estadio Deportivo.
Real Betis, Eibar and Real Zaragoza were also interested, but Puig turned them all down to stay at Camp Nou. Puig made his senior debut last season but has been playing with Barcelona B in the Segunda Division this term.
Leicester and Watford among clubs tracking Alaba's cousin
According to the Daily Mail, Leicester and Watford are among the clubs scouting Ronald Sobowale.
Sobowale is the cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke in the Chelsea academy before he was released at 15. He now plays as a forward for non-league Whyteleafe, where has has been prolific enough to attract interest from several Premier League sides.
Though he is currently on trial with Middlesbrough, Leicester and Watford are also reported to be keeping tabs on his development. Sobowale has previously been on trial with Cardiff, where he scored the winner against MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in a friendly.
Haaland prefers Man Utd switch
Napoli are expecting Manchester United to complete the signing of RB Salzburg starlet Erling Haaland in January, reports the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old striker has scored 21 goals in 14 matches for the Austrian club, including six goals in three Champions League group matches.
The Serie A club had also been monitoring Haaland but believe he will move to Old Trafford having previously played under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Norwegian side Molde.
Roma and Valencia chasing Simakan
Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan has caught the eye of Roma and Valencia, according to L'Equipe.
While Strasbourg have made a modest start to the season, Simakan has been one of their breakout players having made 14 appearances in all competitions. Only 19, the young defender made his senior debut in the Europa League qualifiers back in July and has not looked back since.
Though Simakan has predominantly been deployed at centre-back, he can also play at right-back and in midfield. He has two years left on his current contract.
Gomez attracts interest from Spurs and Arsenal
Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Joe Gomez from Liverpool, reports Calciomercato.
Gomez is one of Liverpool's brightest young talents but he has faced fierce competition from Joel Matip in recent months, having lost his starting spot thanks to a leg fracture last season. Though Matip is now sidelined with a knee injury, Dejan Lovren started ahead of Gomez against Tottenham on Sunday alongside Virgil van Dijk.
That seems to have alerted Spurs and Arsenal to the possibility of a transfer. Gomez's current contract runs until 2024 and Liverpool may put a high price on his signature.
China move back on for Bale
Gareth Bale is once again looking for a move to the Chinese Super League, according to Marca.
Though Bale and Zinedine Zidane seemed to have called an uneasy truce at the beginning of the season, their relationship has deteriorated once more after Bale was dropped from the squad to face Club Brugge earlier this month. That has reportedly seen Bale instruct his agent, Jonathan Barnett, to engineer a move away from the Spanish capital in January.
Thanks to Bale's enormous wage packet, he has struggled to find willing buyers in Europe. He is still open to a move to China, however, with Shanghai Shenhua among the clubs interested.
Juve pursuing Eriksen – and also Son?
Juventus are still interested in signing Christian Eriksen but are also keeping tabs on Son Heung-min and Mohamed Salah, reports Tuttosport.
The Bianconeri have been long-time admirers of Eriksen and, along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, were said to be after his signature in the summer. Juve scouts were reportedly in attendance at Anfield on Sunday afternoon for Liverpool's 2-1 win against Spurs, mainly to watch Eriksen but with one eye on Son and Salah.
Eriksen is out of contract next summer and Spurs are in danger of losing him on a free transfer. Son and Salah, meanwhile, are on longer contracts and would surely command eye-watering fees.
Milan look to Rakitic
AC Milan are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in January, according to La Gazetta dello Sport.
Having lost his starting spot at Camp Nou to Frenkie de Jong, Rakitic has been widely linked with a move away in recent weeks. Milan are in search of an experienced player to strengthen their midfield, while there is a Croatian connection which could help smooth over the signing in the form of Rossoneri chief football officer Zvonimir Boban.
Milan are open to January transfer business, though they do not want to pay over the odds for Rakitic. "In January I don't like to be very active on the market, but sometimes it's necessary," Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis told a shareholders' meeting earlier this week. "And we can also invest in experienced players, like we did with [Gonzalo] Higuain."
Scottish starlet is Newcastle target
Newcastle are stepping up their bid to land Queen’s Park starlet midfielder Reagan Thomson.
The Daily Record reports that Steve Bruce's side have opened talks with the Spiders in a bid to strike a deal for their Scotland Under-17 international in time for him to make the move in January.
Thomson has attracted the attention of other Premier League clubs in addition to Celtic and Rangers claims the report.
Juventus drop Vertonghen interest
Juventus have dropped their interest in Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, according to Calciomercato.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the north London club who seem highly unlikely to give him an extension.
Juventus have earned a reputation for signing star names who run down their contracts and were heavily linked with the the 32-year-old.
Rakitic time up at Barcelona
Barcelona are ready to sell veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, reports the Daily Star.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the starting side following the arrival of Frankie De Jong from Ajax.
The 31-year-old has attracted interest in the recent past from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
Andonovski named USA coach
Vlatko Andonovski is the new head coach of the United States women's football team.
The 43-year-old has led National Women's Soccer League side Reign FC in Seattle for the past two seasons.
Previous head coach Jill Ellis left the role on 6 October, having won two World Cups with the US.
Read the full story on Goal.
Forrest keen to extend Celtic stay
Celtic winger James Forrest is hoping to sign a long-term deal with the club imminently to extend the nine years he has been at the club.
The 28-year-old has scored nine goals and grabbed 11 assists in 21 matches in all competitions this season.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, Forrest said that talks were progressing and an announcement will be coming soon.
"We were talking at the start of the summer when the window was still open," Forrest said.
"It is going the right way and it is positive. Hopefully it can be done pretty quickly. I don’t see why it can’t be done in the next week or over the next couple of weeks."
Struggling Marcelo in the sights of Juve
Real Madrid's veteran full back Marcelo is being hunted by Juventus after a slow start to the season.
The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the Spanish capital for 12 years but his form has started to dip as he gets older and has struggled to connect with new left winger Eden Hazard
According to Don Balon, there is plenty of offers from Champions League clubs for Marcelo, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.
Mane rejects Real Madrid
Liverpool star Sadio Mane does not want to join Real Madrid, despite being made their no.1 target when the summer transfer window opens.
Dan Balon says Los Blancos were willing to part with up to €180m to prise the 27-year-old attacker out of England, but the player himself wants to stay at the Reds.
PSG want Icardi permanently
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal only two months into his loan spell.
The 26-year-old already has seven goals in seven matches for the Parisians since joining from Inter Milan and his temporary employers want to activate the £70m release clause to get the centre-forward's services long term, according to the Daily Mail.
Gunners could recall on-loan striker Nketiah
Arsenal have the option of cutting short Eddie Nketiah's loan at Leeds if they feel he isn't getting enough game time.
The 20-year-old cebtre forward started his season-long stint at Elland Road with four goals in six matches but has since fallen behind Patrick Bamford in the pecking order.
The Gunners can choose to bring Nketiah back to London if certain performance clauses aren't met while he is at the Leeds, The Athletic reports, as quoted by the Mirror.
However, Unai Emery currently isn't considering that option with plenty of strike options at his disposal, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka.
Forster happy to take pay cut for Celtic stay
Fraser Forster is open to taking a pay cut in order to stay at Celtic on a permanent deal.
The goalkeeper is on loan from Southampton for the season and has three years left on his contract with the club.
He hopes to stay in Glasgow for the long-term and although his £70,000 per week wages are beyond Celtic's budget, he is willing to compromise.
"To come back to Celtic like this is fantastic so I’d never say no to this club," he said. "But it’s early doors and a lot of it is out of my hands. We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s so early in the season but [like I say], I’d never ever say no to this club."
AC Milan consider January bid for Aurier
AC Milan are considering a bid for Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier, Calciomercato says.
The 26-year-old right-back joined the London club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but reportedly came close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
Milan have been linked with him for some time and could try to lure him to Italy in 2020.
Sane still wants Bayern Munich move
Man City in talks with Oyarzabal to replace him
Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The German champions tried to land the winger in the close season, but City were able to hold on to him.
Sane is injured and will be out of action until February, but Bayern are still eager to get him and he hopes to return to Germany.
City, meanwhile, have already identified his successor - Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal, and they have already opened talks to sign him.
Inter determined to sign Vertonghen from Spurs
Inter will continue their pursuit of Jan Vertonghen, even though Tottenham have warned they will not sell the defender in January.
The Serie A side have been closely linked with the Belgian centre-back, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
The Guardian reports that the Premier League side have told the Italian club that there is no chance of a January move, though Inter are willing to wait to land him in the summer.
Man Utd target Soumare as Pogba replacement
Red Devils also eye Lyon star Dembele
Manchester United have set their sights on Lille star Boubakary Soumare as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, ESPN reports.
The 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 but he could be available for free at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
Lille hope to tie him down to a new deal, but United could swoop in for him in case they lose France star Pogba.
The Red Devils are also eyeing France striker Moussa Dembele, who continues to shine with Lyon.