Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve eye Eriksen, Son and Salah after Anfield scouting trip

Ozil thinks he'll outlast Emery at Arsenal
Mesut Ozil believes he has a brighter future at Arsenal than his manager, Unai Emery, according to a report in the Star.
The Spanish boss has regularly left Ozil out of the side since arriving in London last year, but Ozil is biding his time in case a new manager is appointed.
Man Utd make Martinez move
Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the pursuit of Inter Milan's Argentinian striker, Lautaro Martinez.
According to Clarin, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side could even make a move in the January transfer window.
Spurs urged to sign Ziyech
Everton keep an eye on Kral
Everton have sent scouts to watch 21-year-old midfielder Alex Kral, according to Clubcall.
The Spartak Moscow midfielder impressed when the Czech Republic defeated England recently, alerting a number of Premier League sides.
The Toffees are among those to have scouted the player in last weekend's Moscow derby.
Schneiderlin pushed out of Man Utd because of lack of pre-season
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin revealed his former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told him he was down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of limited pre-season after Euro 2016.
The French midfielder was part of the Les Bleus squad that hosted the tournament but lost in the final to Portugal.
Schneiderlin left United in January 2017 after struggling to get game-time at the Theatre of Dreams following his summer with the national team.
"I had a week before the season started so I didn't have a proper pre-season," he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.
"Mourinho said to me he likes me as a footballer but he knows some players in my position more because he had a pre-season with them.
"I was a bit too impatient when I wanted to leave."
'I'm sure he'll coach Real Madrid one day' - Zidane tips Raul for top job
Under-pressure Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has tipped former team-mate Raul to coach the Spanish giants one day.
Speaking on the 25th anniversary of Raul's debut for the 13-time European champions, Zidane tipped the 42-year-old - who currently coaches Madrid's Castilla side - to follow in his footsteps and earn promotion to the top job in the future.
Maradona reveals dream to coach Newell's after thrashing them with Gimnasia
Diego Maradona revealed his desire to return to Newell's Old Boys as coach after receiving a hero's welcome from his former team prior to Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata's stunning rout.
Maradona spent a brief period playing for Newell's in 1993-94 after leaving Sevilla and while he only played a handful of games, the Argentine great was treated like royalty throughout Gimnasia's shock 4-0 victory on Tuesday.
'Real Madrid should consider letting Bale go on a free'
Former Real Madrid forward Predrag Mijatovic has urged the Spanish giants to move Gareth Bale on if the player wants to go, even if it means missing out on a transfer fee.
Bale's future was the subject of much discussion during the previous transfer window, with the 30-year-old said to be keen on a move elsewhere, but a deal never materialised.
Watford granted Pedro work permit
Watford have been granted a work permit for Brazilian youngster Joao Pedro.
The 18-year-old will sign from Fluminense on a five-year contract from January 1.
The boy from Brazil is on his way 🇧🇷#JoaoPedro2020 pic.twitter.com/bv7qWURPeA— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 29, 2019
Man Utd hopeful of Dembele deal
Manchester United are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele in January, according to Soccerlink.
United, Arsenal and Liverpool were all tracking the 23-year-old over the summer but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas did not want to sell the former Celtic man.
Aulas' position has since softened slightly and he now may be ready to do a deal, with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud being lined up as a possible replacement.
Premier League to introduce enhanced VAR system
The Premier League is planning on introducing an enhanced VAR system which will make it quicker for referees to judge tight offside decisions, reports the Daily Mail.
The system utilises Hawk-Eye ‘limb-tracking technology’, which tracks the foot of every player on the pitch and provides an ‘automated offside line’ for VAR officials in real time.
One of the criticisms of VAR this season has been the time taken to adjudge tight offside calls, which causes lengthy breaks in play.
Juve went on Anfield scouting mission
Eriksen, Son and Salah catch the Italian side's eye.
Juventus scouts watched Liverpool's win against Tottenham on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min the focus on their attention, according to Tuttosport.
The Serie A champions are prepared to back new boss Maurizio Sarri in the transfer market to help fuel a Champions League challenge as well as maintain their domestic dominence.
A move for Eriksen, who is availble to sign a pre-contract from January, is seen as a priority, but Salah and Son have also been marked as potential targets after impressing during Sunday's game at Anfield.
Newcastle close in on Sissoko
Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal to sign Strasbourg midfielder Ibrahima Sissoko in January, according to The Sun.
Steve Bruce's side are ready to pay around £13 million ($17m) for the 21-year-old France U21 international.
Sissoko is believed to be keen on a move to the Premier League, meaning personal terms are unlikely to be an issue.
Napoli eye Grimaldo move
Napoli are considering making a January bid for Benfica full-back Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Calciomercato.
The Serie A outfit have turned their attention to the 24-year-old Spaniard after injuries left them short of defensive cover.
Grimaldo, who is valued at around €40 million (£34m/$44m), has previously been linked with moves to Arsenal, Tottenham and Barcelona.