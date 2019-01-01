Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve eye Eriksen, Son and Salah after Anfield scouting trip

midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin revealed his former boss Jose Mourinho told him he was down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of limited pre-season after Euro 2016.

The French midfielder was part of the Les Bleus squad that hosted the tournament but lost in the final to .

Schneiderlin left United in January 2017 after struggling to get game-time at the Theatre of Dreams following his summer with the national team.

"I had a week before the season started so I didn't have a proper pre-season," he told Sky Sports, as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"Mourinho said to me he likes me as a footballer but he knows some players in my position more because he had a pre-season with them.

"I was a bit too impatient when I wanted to leave."