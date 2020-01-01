Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

David Silva to join Lazio

2020-08-11T22:55:28Z

Departing Manchester City midfielder David Silva will be playing for Lazio next season, The Guardian has confirmed. 

Silva will sign a three-year deal with the Serie A side after 10 years at the Etihad. 

Fulham considering Chambers transfer

2020-08-11T22:40:04Z

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has emerged as a target for Fulham, reports The Sun

Chambers has previously enjoyed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage and manager Scott Parker believes he could be an ideal addition as the club returns to the Premier League. 

The Gunners are open to letting Chambers move on with a transfer fee of around £12 million ($15m) expected. 

Walker to stay at Man City

2020-08-11T22:25:05Z

Manchester City have told Kyle Walker he remains in their plans next season, claims The Sun

The 20-year-old was reportedly fearful for his future at the club but has been assured by Pep Guardiola that his place in his starting side remains safe. 

Bayern set to sign Celtic's Hepburn

2020-08-11T22:15:37Z

Bayern Munich are poised to snare Celtic teenager Barry Hepburn, according to the Secret Scout 

The 16-year-old recently completed his medical in Germany with an official announcement now imminent. 

 

Arsenal planning £25m move for Ajax star Promes

2020-08-11T22:00:24Z

The Gunners are circling the Dutchman

Arsenal are considering a £25 million (€27m/$32m) move for Ajax attacker Quincy Promes, reports The Sun

The 28-year-old is reportedly keen on playing at the Emirates with Mikel Arteta eager to make him one of his first signings this summer. 

Promes only moved to Ajax from Sevilla in 2019. 