Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sergio Ramos may have played last Clasico

Sergio Ramos may have played last Clasico
Madrid legend could leave over the summer
Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos finished on the winning side in what Don Balon claims may have been his last ever Clasico outing against Barcelona.
Ramos, who turns 34 at the end of the month, is out of contract in June 2021 and is considering leaving the Bernabeu when the 2019-20 season comes to an end, although he still feels in good enough physical condition to lead the Merengue defence.
Palace players urge Hodgson to sign new deal
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been urged by his squad to sign a new deal to stay at Selhurst Park.
“The players are keen to see the manager stay and enjoy playing for him,” full-back Joel Ward said after Saturday's victory over Brighton, in quotes reported by the Telegraph.
England team doctor to be quizzed over medication accusations
England team doctor Rob Chakraverty will be questioned by the FA over allegations that he mishandled the allocation of thyroid medication to an athlete, reports the Daily Mail.
Emma Jackson claims that in his previous job at UK Athletics Chakraverty was responsible for health issues that forced the former middle-distance runner into retirement.
Should the accusations be confirmed, the doctor could find his post with the national team in jeopardy ahead of Euro 2020.
Arteta's transfer plans could be hit by Arsenal's financial woes
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits difficult decisions will have to be made this summer in the transfer market.
The north London club saw their best route back to the Champions League closed on Thursday night when they exited the Europa League after a shock defeat to Olympiacos.
And then just 24 hours later Arsenal announced a loss after tax for 2018-19 of £27.1 million. It was the club’s first overall loss since 2002.