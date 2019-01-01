Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to launch £90m Maguire bid

Bournemouth have seen an offer of £12 million ($15m) rejected by for international goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports The Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old spent last season playing Championship football, and the Potters have valued him at £20m ($25m) plus add-ons.

Butland kept 18 clean sheets in 45 league appearances last season and won his ninth England cap in a friendly against in September 2018.