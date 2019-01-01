Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG set €300m asking price for Neymar

PSG set €300m asking price for Neymar
The winger has been linked with a move all summer
Paris Saint-Germain have set the price for Neymar, with the French club demanding €300m (£273m/$332m) for the Brazil star, according to L'Equipe.
The winger has been the subject of transfer rumours all summer, although that price could signal the end of interest from even Barcelona.
Neymar is under contract until 2022, giving the French side plenty of leverage in negotiations.
Dybala for Lukaku? Man Utd can't believe their luck
Manchester United would emerge as the big winners if a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala does come to fruition.
The Belgian appears poised for an Old Trafford exit, and the club could do a lot worse than filling the void with the Juventus play-maker.
Paratici in England to negotiate Cancelo and Dybala moves
Juventus' Fabio Paratici is in England for negotiations involving Paulo Dybala's proposed move to Manchester United, but there is another move on the agenda with the other Manchester club.
According to Alfredo Pedulla, the sporting director is also negotiating Joao Cancelo's long-rumoured move to Manchester City.
If that move goes through, Juventus will target Matteo Darmian or Elseid Hysaj as a replacement.
Hoever signs new Liverpool deal
Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term deal with the club.
The Dutch defender joined Liverpool's academy last summer from Ajax and made his senior debut in the FA Cup.
Hoever has also featured with the Liverpool first team throughout the club's pre-season tour.
D.C. United parts ways with McCann
D.C. United have parted ways with midfielder Chris McCann, the club announced.
McCann had joined D.C. this past winter after two seasons with Atlanta United and made six appearances for the club.
“We want to thank Chris for his time with the club,” Dave Kasper, United General Manager and VP of Soccer Operations, said. “We wish him the best in his next endeavor.