Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele sale key to Depay's Barca arrival

Celtic set to sign AC Milan's Laxalt
AC Milan defender Diego Laxalt is poised to leave the club for Celtic before the transfer window closes, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Uruguayan will move to Scotland on loan having struggled for game time in Milan.
Depay has agreed to Barca move and could leave tomorrow - Juninho
Memphis Depay has agreed to terms with Barcelona and could complete his transfer as soon as Monday, according to Lyon's sporting director Juninho.
Ronald Koeman has long been linked with a move to bring Depay to Camp Nou this summer, with the former Netherlands manager eager to reunite with the attacker.
Depay, 26, has been with Lyon since 2017 and played a big role in the club's impressive Champions League run last season as they reached the semi-finals.
Dembele sale key to Depay's Barca arrival
A complicated transfer situation
Memphis Depay has the agreement with Barça. OL are ready to accept €25m + add ons bid from Barça for Depay.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020
Now Barça need to sell Démbélé. He’s open to join #MUFC. Talks on between the two clubs.
📲 More about #FCB, #MUFC and Eric Garcia: https://t.co/UIKfW3mnF1 #DeadlineDay https://t.co/ngv0dInn30
PSG unveil Moise Kean signing
🆕✍️ #WelcometoParis pic.twitter.com/BwNo3C5TGL— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 4, 2020
Aouar explains Arsenal snub
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has revealed that his belief that he can help the club on to greater success played a key part in him choosing to ultimately rebuff the advances of Arsenal this transfer window, describing his career so far at the Ligue 1 club as an "adventure".
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move across the English Channel to join the Gunners for much of the off-season, but put paid to questions about his future this weekend as he reportedly reaffirmed his immediate commitment to Rudi Garcia's side.
Man Utd to confirm double signing
Man United will complete both deals for Cavani and Alex Telles tomorrow... and are still in negotiations with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé, offering a loan.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020
If Démbélé will join Manchester United, Barcelona will try again to sign Memphis Depay on a permanent deal. 🔴 #MUFC #FCB