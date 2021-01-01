Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plan Sterling move

Shevchenko targets UK move

2021-10-02T22:55:50Z

Former Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko is looking for a job in Great Britain, reports the Sun

Celtic are among the clubs that could be interested in the ex-Chelsea striker, as they have struggled under Ange Postecoglou at the start of 2021-22.

Koeman feels 'supported' at Barcelona

2021-10-02T22:45:05Z

Liverpool chase 'New De Bruyne'

2021-10-02T22:35:35Z

Liverpool are looking to swoop for Polish wonderkid Kacper Kozlowski, reports the Mirror

Kozlowski, 18, has picked up comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne after shining in his home country for Pogon Szczecin.

Man Utd seek final transfer decision on Pogba

2021-10-02T22:25:24Z

Manchester United hope to finally know Paul Pogba's transfer plans by Christmas, claims the Sun

The France star has constantly been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, but the club is still keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Paul Pogba Man Utd 2021-22
Arsenal plan Sterling move (Daily Star)

2021-10-02T22:15:40Z

Man City star has less than two years on contract

Arsenal are weighing up a sensational approach for Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling, reports the Daily Star

Sterling has less than two years remaining on his contract, and has fallen out of favour as of late at the Etihad Stadium.