Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fee issues stalling Bale's China move

boss Frank Lampard has assured Tammy Abraham that he will be given first-team opportunities next season, reports the Daily Mail.

Abraham is a product of the Chelsea academy but has spent the last three season's out on loan at , Swansea and .

However, after talks with new Blues boss Lampard he has been told he will be given the chance to compete with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi for a starting role.