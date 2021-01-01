Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea keeping tabs on Coman

Barcelona will look to prioritise the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo in January - according to AS.

The Spanish giants want to bring the 23-year-old back to the club amid a lack of squad depth, having let him leave after a stint in their La Masia academy at the start of his career.

However, if Barca fail to re-sign Olmo, they will turn their attention to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling as an alternative target.