Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool chase Sterling reunion

Thomas Tuchel claims that he "fell into a trap" when he indicated that Chelsea regularly discussed a move for Erling Haaland.

The German previously suggested that the Blues held weekly talks over launching a transfer bid for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Speaking now however, the manager stated that his comments were meant to be tongue-in-cheek, but acknowledged that the context of his words likely gave the wrong impression in the end.

Read the full story on Goal here!