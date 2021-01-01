Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Mbappe move

Salzburg star Daka confirms move to Leicester
Red Bull Salzburg star Patson Daka has confirmed that he is set to join Leicester City after weeks of rumours surrounding his club future.
Daka has been linked to Tottenham and Liverpool in recent weeks, but Leicester have won the race to his signature after persuading the Zambian that they could offer him more first-team chances.
Real Madrid rule out Mbappe move (Cadena Ser)
The Blancos don't have the finances to pull off a deal this summer
Real Madrid have ruled out a summer move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, reports Cadena Ser.
PSG are set to make a huge proposal to Mbappe for a contract renewal, with the striker's deal set to expire in 2022.
The Blancos are resigned to the fact that they do not have the financial muscle to compete with PSG.
Ikone wants to leave Lille
Jonathan Ikone wants to leave Lille this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old played a major role in Lille's Ligue 1 title last term, making 37 appearances in the league.
Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are both interested in the attacker.
Juventus ready to listen to offers around €40m for Demiral
Juventus could be convinced to sell defender Merih Demiral this summer if another club were to meet their valuation of the Turkish centre-back.
Goal can confirm that Juve would be willing to consider offers of around €40 million (£35m/$48m) once the summer market opens.
Smalling won't join Everton
Roma defender Chris Smalling will not join Everton this summer, claims the Daily Mail.
Smalling faces an uncertain future at Roma after Jose Mourinho, his former boss at Man Utd, was appointed as head coach.
But the 31-year-old is understood to have no interest in joining the Toffees, who have been linked with a move.
Van de Beek and Martial could depart Man Utd
Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek could be sold as part of Manchester United's summer overhaul, reports ESPN.
Several clubs have asked about the availability of the pair, with United open to offers if the price is right.
Diogo Dalot, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard could also be leaving Old Trafford.