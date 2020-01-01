Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City, Juve & PSG battle for Semedo

Man City, Juve & PSG battle for Semedo
Bayern Munich & Inter also mentioned as possible destinations
No less than four elite European clubs are interested in signing Barcelona's Nelson Semedo, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Portugal international is reportedly a target for Juventus and could enter a deal which brings Miralem Pjanic to Camp Nou.
But Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also looking carefully at the full back, who may additionally move to Inter as part of Barca's approach for Lautaro Martinez.
Arsenal begin talks over Rabiot deal
Wolves chase Real Madrid's Oscar
Wolves are one of the club interested in Real Madrid starlet Oscar Rodriguez, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Oscar, 21, has impressed this season on loan at Leganes and could net the Merengue up to €20 million (£17.9m/$21.9m) should they sanction a sale this summer, with Lazio also among his reported suitors.
Premier League bosses approve Newcastle's Saudi takeover
Premier League chiefs have given the go-ahead for Newcastle United's sale to a Saudi-backed consortium, reports the Sun.
While approval has been delayed by the need to set the terms of the league's restart, no impediments to the takeover are likely to be reported when the final decision is released.
Zappacosta: I would love to stay at Roma
Davide Zappacosta "would love to stay" at Roma as he nears a return to action following a serious knee injury.
The defender joined the Serie A side on loan from Chelsea in August but had barely featured before rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a training session.
After a lengthy recovery period, Zappacosta hopes to be involved when the 2019-20 season eventually resumes in Italy, declaring himself to be "90 per cent fit".