Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City considered Lukaku move

manager Chris Wilder isn't worried about being sacked despite the club picking up just one point from nine Premier League games this season.

"I haven't had the sack in 20 years - 911 games if you hadn't noticed - I don't fear it," Wilder said after a 1-0 loss against West Ham on Sunday.

"I need to be careful because I don't want to come across as arrogant and look like I think I'm untouchable, but I don't feel it should be asked given the journey that we have been on over the last four years."