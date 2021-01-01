Bayern Munich have confirmed they held positive talks with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano’s representatives.

Bild ran a splash on Saturday, saying the player's agents Sascha Breese and Volker Struth were spotted entering the underground car park of Bayern Munich's offices.

Bayern have made no secret of their desire to get their hands on the highly-rated defender, with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying: "Of course we will take it up, not only with respect to this personnel matter, but also essentially at any positions we want and have to do something."

