Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Several Real Madrid stars against Mourinho appointment

The Portuguese boss feuded with several players during his last stint at the Bernabeu

Several senior players are vehemently against Jose Mourinho taking over as manager, reports the Daily Mail.

Sergio Ramos feuded with Mourinho during the Portuguese's last stint in charge, and has vowed to leave in the summer should the manager return.

Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Karim Benzema are also against Mourinho's appointment, but club president Florentino Perez has said his players will have no way in the matter.