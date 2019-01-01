Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid begin Hazard pursuit

Real Madrid ready to push for Hazard
With Zinedine Zidane now in charge, Real Madrid have begun their pursuit of Eden Hazard, according to the Telegraph.
Madrid have approached Chelsea over a summer deal and are prepared to sign the winger on a contract until 2022.
Hazard is expected to tell Chelsea he wants to join Real and does not expect to re-sign with the English club.
Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo eyed as potential Sarri replacement
Nuno Espirito Santo is being eyed by Chelsea as a potential replacement for Maurizio Sarri, according to the Daily Star.
Sarri has been under fire all season, with pressure ramping up following a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Sunday.
The Wolves manager has guided his side to seventh in the league so far this camapign.
Alexis not in Solskjaer's plans
Alexis Sanchez is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans going forward, according to The Sun.
The Chilean could end up leaving the club on loan as the club will struggle to sell a player on his wages.
The injured winger was spotted in Barcelona on Saturday watching his old club defeat Real Valladolid.
Full control of transfers & the best coach's wage in world football - Why Zidane agreed to return to Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane is back with Real Madrid, and he had some conditions that had to be met to return to the club.
The former French star was unveiled as Santiago Solari's replacement on Monday and he's been given plenty of power heading into his second tenure.
Man Utd set to name Solskjaer full-time boss during international break
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be named Manchester United manager during the international break, according to T Mirror.
The initial plan was not to name a successor to Jose Mourinho until the end of the campaign but the club now wants a headstart on next season with Solskjaer in charge.
The Norwegian is seen as the only contender for the job given his success in leading the club to the Champions League quarter-finals.