Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitor Lewandowski

Chelsea offer Abraham swap in Haaland talks (Mirror)
The Blues are looking to get creative in their negotiations for the Dortmund forward
Chelsea have offered out-of-favour forward Tammy Abraham as a sweetener in a possible deal for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland - but the German club have little interest, claims the Mirror.
Abraham, 23, barely featured under Thomas Tuchel last season. However, the Blues still value him at £50 million ($69m/€58m) and think he should be viewed as a serious asset by other clubs.
Giroud set for AC Milan move, Maldini confirms
AC Milan technical director Paulo Maldini has confirmed Olivier Giroud will complete a move to the club on Thursday.
The Serie A side reached an agreement with Chelsea over a €2 million deal for the French striker last week.
Trippier desperate for Premier League move (The Telegraph)
The right-back has been targetted by Manchester United
England right-back Kieran Trippier is desperate to ditch Atletico Madrid for the Premier League, writes The Telegraph.
Manchester United have already had a bid rejected, and at least two other rival clubs are said to be in the hunt.
Trippier provided an assist in the Euro 2020 final against Italy and was a standout performer for Atletico Madrid in a title-winning domestic campaign.
Sassuolo want Grujic as Locatelli replacement
Sassuolo have asked Liverpool for Marko Grujic as potential new signing to replace Locatelli who’s leaving the club this summer. 🔴 @DiMarzio #LFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021
Norwich agree to Mumba extension
𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗜 𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 14, 2021
📝 Our young-full back has signed a new contract extension at Norwich City!
Man City monitor Lewandowski (Daily Mail)
The Bayern Munich striker has previously suggested he could be open to a move
Manchester City are monitoring the status of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski amid concerns they may not be able to pry Harry Kane away from Tottenham, writes the Daily Mail.
Lewandowski, 32, is five years older than Kane and would be seen as more of a short-term solution for Pep Guardiola's attack than the Spurs man.
Given his age and a contract with just two years remaining on it, the Poland star would also likely be significantly less expensive.
Nagelsmann confirms Lewandowski drawing interest
Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says it is no surprise to see teams interested in Robert Lewandowski because of his excellent form in recent seasons.
Lewandowski, 32, finished last season with 48 goals in all competitions as Bayern secured another Bundesliga title.
The Poland star's form has prompted rumours that he could be set for a move this summer and Nagelsmann says he has already discussed the issue with the striker.