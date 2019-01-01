Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain favourites to sign De Ligt

Coutinho asks to leave Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho has told Barcelona he wants to leave after just 18 months at the Camp Nou, according to Cadena SER.
The Brazilian forward has struggled for consistency since his move from Liverpool and feels a move would be the best way to regain his form.
However, Barca value Coutinho at around €90 million (£79.9m/$101.5m) and both player and club know few sides will be willing to meet that fee.
Inter enter race for Rebic
Inter have emerged as frontrunners to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic, report Bild.
Rebic has been linked with a move this summer after a fine campaign with Frankfurt which saw the German club reach the Europa League semi-finals.
The Nerazzurri are ready to pay the Croatia international in the region of €4million (£3.5m/$4.5m) a year to tempt him to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.
Inter in talks for Lazaro
Inter have opened talks with Hertha Berlin for winger Valentino Lazaro, report Sky Italy.
The Nerazzurri appointed Antonio Conte as new head coach last week and have moved quickly to begin strengthening the squad.
Austria winger Lazaro looks set to be the first new face, with negotiations under way for the 23-year-old's services.
Semplici and Gattuso in contention for Fiorentina job
Leonardo Semplici and Gennaro Gattuso are being considered for the Fiorentina job, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Billionaire businessman Rocco Commisso completed his takeover of the Serie A club on Thursday and looks set to appoint a new coach to replace Vincenzo Montella.
SPAL boss Leonardo Semplici and former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, who left San Siro at the end of the season, are high on his shortlist.
PSG favourites to sign De Ligt
French champions leading race for Dutch star
Paris Saint-Germain are now the favourites to sign Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, according to ESPN.
The 19-year-old is one of Europe's most sought-after talents with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United linked with the young defender this summer.
However, PSG have now emerged as frontrunners thanks to the efforts of former sporting director Leonardo, who is due to return to the club after a six-year absence after leaving AC Milan.