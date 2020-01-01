Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in position to sign Messi

Messi in talks with Guardiola over City move
Lionel Messi has made contact with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and is open to a move to the Etihad, according to The Athletic.
Despite those talks between the player and coach, City have "strongly distanced themselves" from a move for the 33-year-old.
Napoli president speaks out over Koulibaly's future
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has deflected questions over the future of defender Kalidou Koulibaly, saying that they should be answered by Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG.
Koulibaly has long been linked with a move to a bigger club, with several of Europe's top sides watching the 29-year-old's performances in Italy closely.
De Laurentiis was asked again about Koulibaly's future on Tuesday and instead directed the question towards a few of the only sides he believes can afford the Senegal star.
James Rodriguez close to Everton move
After a season struggling for game time, the Colombian is set for a move to England
Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez is close to sealing a move to Everton, reports The Telegraph.
The Toffees have made an offer for the Colombian with talks progressing positively between both clubs.
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has previously coached James at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
Man Utd in position to sign Messi
Could the Argentine move to Old Trafford?
Both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could pull off the signing of Lionel Messi, claims Sport.
The Barcelona star has handed in a transfer request but any move away from the club would be expensive, with PSG and United singled out as two clubs that could get a deal done.